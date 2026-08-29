Nagarjuna’s 100th film titled King100 to hit screens on December 24

The over one-and-a-half-minute glimpse introduces Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, offering audiences their first look at his character and the world of the film.

The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna’s character sharing his perspective on the world: “There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don’t. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running.”

The dialogue strikes a hard-hitting note. It offers a sharp glimpse into his rise to power, his mindset, and the relentless drive of maintaining his identity as ‘The King’. The glimpse concludes with the reveal of the King100 title, locking in its official December release date.

King100, which will not hit screens on December 24, has been written and directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, production design by Sathees Kumar N, and editing by Navin Nooli. Costumes are designed by Poorva, Rajini, Tanya and Bhramma. Action choreography is by Venkat, Prithivi, Nabakanth, Real Sathish and Dinesh Kasi, while publicity design is by Tuney John.