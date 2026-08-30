Anagha on playing a cop in Vadhandhi 2: ‘I didn’t want to make my character overly cinematic’
Sometimes, a role comes along and fits like a glove. For actress Anagha, Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani seems to be one of those rare projects that fell into place at just the right time. In the crime thriller, she plays Rathika Nair, a principled, no-nonsense police officer who leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of justice. But beneath her strong, authoritative exterior lies a vulnerable side, and it is this delicate balance of strength and vulnerability that makes Rathika all the more compelling.
Penned and directed by Andrew Louis and creatively produced by Pushkar-Gayathri, the series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Sasikumar, Yashwanth, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma and Arjun Nandakumar. Anagha’s portrayal of Rathika has struck a chord with viewers, and while she is thrilled with the response, she is keeping her feet firmly on the ground and letting the work speak for itself. Excerpts...
Vadhandhi 2 star Anagha on her role, working with Sasikumar and what she wants to do next
What made you say yes to Vadhandhi 2?
When Gayathri ma’am messaged me saying they were doing Vadhandhi 2 and that there was a character she felt I would be apt for, I was really excited because I knew she wouldn’t call me for something random. At that point, I hadn’t watched Vadhandhi Season 1, although I had heard a lot about the show. Many of my friends had told me about how well the series was doing and had recommended that I watch it, but unfortunately, I hadn’t gotten around to it.
I was thrilled at the possibility of being part of such a strong team, especially getting to associate with Pushkar and Gayathri. Then I went in for the narration, and once I understood the character and the role I was going to play, I didn’t think twice. I told Sir that I was in because it was a very meaty role for me and had a lot to offer as an actor.
How did you approach playing a police officer without making the character feel stereotypical?
I think we tried to make it as realistic as possible. I had a certain idea in mind when I approached the character. I was very clear that I didn’t want to make her dramatic or overly cinematic. I wanted to keep her as real and grounded as possible. For instance, she’s a Malayali woman from a particular background. So, if someone like her were to become an SP, what would she actually be like? I paid attention to those little details, and I think they translated quite well on screen. When you have a good writer and the character is written well, I think half the actor’s job is already done; you just have to bring it to life.
You would have prepared extensively for the role. Was there anything about playing a police officer that surprised you?
I mainly focused on body language and mannerisms. There’s a certain dignity in everything they do—the way they speak, walk, and carry themselves—and I kept that in mind throughout my preparation.
It wasn’t exactly surprising, but I was deeply curious to understand their world and what their lives are actually like. As part of my preparation, I visited an SP’s office and spent some time observing how they work and go about their day.
I was quite overwhelmed by the weight of the responsibility they carry. There’s a strong sense of duty that comes with the uniform, and balancing that with personal life must be incredibly challenging in such a position. They’re constantly required to make decisions, and with a post or designation like this, every phone call can demand an immediate response. Even when they return home, the job doesn’t really switch off. From what I observed, they remain mentally engaged with their work even in their quarters.
It’s almost a 24-hour job, a little like being a doctor—you’re always thinking, anticipating, and preparing for what might come next. The mental and emotional bandwidth required is immense, and over time, that pressure can mean that personal life takes a back seat.
That was probably the biggest realisation for me. We don’t often think about what life is actually like for people in positions of such responsibility. Understanding the demands that come with the uniform, and the weight they carry beyond it, was something that really stayed with me.
Was there a particular scene in the show that challenged you the most? Is there a scene like that?
The challenging part was really in the finer details. For instance, when you’re playing an SP and you’re in a meeting with an IG or someone senior, and you’ve made a mistake, you have to own up to it. But at the same time, you can’t forget that you’re an SP. You have to maintain your authority and presence while also acknowledging that you were wrong. Finding that balance in those scenes was challenging—you have to be powerful and assertive, but also have the humility to admit when you’ve made a mistake.
Those nuances were probably the more challenging aspects for me to play.
Then there was my relationship with my husband. There’s a very clear transition in that relationship. We go through a rough phase, with a lot of ego and conflict, and gradually, things begin to ease between us. My husband also starts getting involved in my work, and he begins to understand that I respect what he does and, more importantly, that I respect him. So, there’s this gradual shift in our relationship, and portraying that change was also quite challenging.
It had to feel smooth and natural; it couldn’t be abrupt. I had to figure out how much to reveal and how much to hold back. As an actor, you sometimes find yourself questioning where that line is—how much emotion to show and how much to keep understated.
So, for me, those were the challenging parts: finding the right balance between authority and vulnerability, and making the emotional transitions in the relationships feel organic and believable.
Did you have any exchange of ideas with Sasikumar and the rest of the team?
I learnt a lot simply by watching him. What stood out to me was how calm and understated he is. His character in the show has that same quality, and even in his performance, he never makes anything loud or over-the-top. He’s very soft-spoken, natural and effortless.
Initially, I wasn’t consciously observing his performance. I would just think, “Okay, he’s doing a good job.” But when I saw him on screen, I began to realise that he has this incredible charisma. There’s something about his presence that immediately translates on screen. Whatever he does, even something as simple as standing there and delivering a dialogue, becomes interesting to watch. There’s a very attractive quality to his aura—he comes across as relatable, likeable and incredibly charismatic.
That was fascinating for me to experience because I could understand why people like him so much. He brings a certain warmth and positive energy to the screen, and I could really see why he has such a strong connect with the audience.
As a co-actor, he’s also extremely comfortable to work with. He doesn’t interfere with your process and is completely open to doing multiple takes. He’s very chilled out, which makes a big difference, especially when you’re working with a senior actor. Sometimes, their experience and stature can make you feel a little intimidated or conscious of yourself. But with him, there was none of that. He’s very down-to-earth, so I could simply focus on my performance and do my work. He’s genuinely a lovely person to work with.
What kind of roles are you looking at next?
Yeah, I’ve completed one web series called Eyes. It’s directed by Manu Ashokan, who also directed Uyare and Kaanekaane. It should be releasing soon, probably in the next two or three months. It’s another psychological thriller, although it’s very different from this show. I think it’s better to let people watch it first and then talk about it. Eyes also has a very strong cast, with a lot of wonderful actors involved, and the technical team is fantastic as well. So, I’m really looking forward to its release.
As for what I’d like to do next, there are a lot of things on my mind. I’d love to do a dance-based film because I really enjoy dancing. I’ve always loved Dil To Pagal Hai, so something along those lines would be a lot of fun. I’d also love to do a sports film. I’m very interested in sports and enjoy following them.
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