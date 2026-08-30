Anagha on playing a cop in Vadhandhi 2: ‘I didn’t want to make my character overly cinematic’

A

I mainly focused on body language and mannerisms. There’s a certain dignity in everything they do—the way they speak, walk, and carry themselves—and I kept that in mind throughout my preparation.

It wasn’t exactly surprising, but I was deeply curious to understand their world and what their lives are actually like. As part of my preparation, I visited an SP’s office and spent some time observing how they work and go about their day.

I was quite overwhelmed by the weight of the responsibility they carry. There’s a strong sense of duty that comes with the uniform, and balancing that with personal life must be incredibly challenging in such a position. They’re constantly required to make decisions, and with a post or designation like this, every phone call can demand an immediate response. Even when they return home, the job doesn’t really switch off. From what I observed, they remain mentally engaged with their work even in their quarters.

It’s almost a 24-hour job, a little like being a doctor—you’re always thinking, anticipating, and preparing for what might come next. The mental and emotional bandwidth required is immense, and over time, that pressure can mean that personal life takes a back seat.

That was probably the biggest realisation for me. We don’t often think about what life is actually like for people in positions of such responsibility. Understanding the demands that come with the uniform, and the weight they carry beyond it, was something that really stayed with me.