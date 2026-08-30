Mirzapur The Movie: Plot, duration, cast, and certification

The movie will star the regulars Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit. But what the audiences are most curious to see is the return of Munna Tripathi / Munna Bhaiya essayed by Divyenndu. The movie is said to have a run–time of 3 hours and 17 minutes and has also got an A (Adult) Certification from the CBFC board. Its long screen-time makes it one of the longest Hindi movie theatre releases this year. It will also release in both Hindi and Telugu.

While not much of the plot has been revealed, the makers and actors have time and again hinted at the main plot to be the control of power. The characters would entangle themselves in a battle of power to regain the throne of Mirzapur; and in this journey, old enemies will resurface, new threats will emerge and debts will be settled with blood. The underworld of Mirzapur will be controlled by power-hungry rivals who are willing to go to any lengths to assume full control.