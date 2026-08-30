Mirzapur The Movie: Plot, duration, cast, and certification

Ever since Mirzapur, the web series had hit the screens, netizens had gone crazy about the universe, so much so that the makers decided to up the level of grandeur and make a movie. While much of the cast was the same, since same characters returned to the big screens, netizens definitely anticipated for the ‘new’ in the movie. And now, right ahead of its release on September 4 on the big screens, the makers have finally revealed some interesting information that would hook the audience and drive them to watch it in theatres.
The movie will star the regulars Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit. But what the audiences are most curious to see is the return of Munna Tripathi / Munna Bhaiya essayed by Divyenndu. The movie is said to have a run–time of 3 hours and 17 minutes and has also got an A (Adult) Certification from the CBFC board. Its long screen-time makes it one of the longest Hindi movie theatre releases this year. It will also release in both Hindi and Telugu.
While not much of the plot has been revealed, the makers and actors have time and again hinted at the main plot to be the control of power. The characters would entangle themselves in a battle of power to regain the throne of Mirzapur; and in this journey, old enemies will resurface, new threats will emerge and debts will be settled with blood. The underworld of Mirzapur will be controlled by power-hungry rivals who are willing to go to any lengths to assume full control.
The major cast brings together known faces from the series. Apart from the three leads, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua and Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder will be seen. There will also be screen presence of Sonal Chauhan, Sheeba Chaddha, Harshita Gaur and Anangsha Biswas.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it is based on the writings of Puneet Krishna. Moreover, due to its popularity Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production is backing the project. The film is scheduled to release on September 4 in cinemas, and as of now it’s not confirmed whether it will release on OTT platforms soon after or not. Having amassed unthinkable popularity, Mirzapur: The Movie awakens high expectations in the audience. Now, whether it will be able to live up to its own fame and popularity or not, only time will tell.
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