Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff to join Aamir Khan for Race 4?

Now, reports have suggested that Aamir Khan will join the franchise for the fourth instalment and will be playing the lead. In further development, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff are also reportedly joining the cast. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

The reboot of the franchise is clearly looking to change things completely, introducing a brand new cast as it prepares to bring back the action thriller movie series to the big screen after almost a decade.

According a source, Aamir is also involved in the writing process and is currently developing the project with the creators, expecting to bring a "new flavour to the Race franchise".