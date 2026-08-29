Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff to join Aamir Khan for Race 4?

There is a lot of speculation regarding the cast of Race 4 with reports claiming that Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff are set to join Aamir Khan for the reboot.
Race is a popular action thriller Bollywood franchise that debuted in 2008. Saif Ali Khan led the first two films and popularly played Ranvir Singh in Race (2008) and Race 2 (2013). For Race 3 (2018), Salman Khan took the reigns as the lead and played Sikander.
Now, reports have suggested that Aamir Khan will join the franchise for the fourth instalment and will be playing the lead. In further development, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff are also reportedly joining the cast. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.
The reboot of the franchise is clearly looking to change things completely, introducing a brand new cast as it prepares to bring back the action thriller movie series to the big screen after almost a decade.
According a source, Aamir is also involved in the writing process and is currently developing the project with the creators, expecting to bring a "new flavour to the Race franchise".
Race 4 is expected to introduce a brand new genre of thriller in the country as well, offering something unique to the audience. The final casting announcements will only be made when the time is right, according to reports.
Aamir Khan's name is most closely linked to the reboot while there is little information about Sidharth and Tiger's role in the project. There is also no news about the rest of the cast that is expected to be a part of the ensemble.
The movie will reportedly be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The filmmaker has previously worked with Aamir Khan, collaborating with the Bollywood star on Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, both action thrillers like Race 4.
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