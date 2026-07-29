Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden-based VPN used to send viral audio message

As per the latest update in the Aamir Khan threat case, police sources revealed that a Sweden-based VPN was allegedly used to send the viral threatening audio message received by the actor.

Digital trail reveals use of VPN and Tor network

Police authorities are now examining the digital trail to trace the person behind the message. According to sources, the threatening audio message was allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the clip, a person claiming to be Arzu Bishnoi allegedly made remarks against Aamir Khan and accused him of promoting “love jihad," claiming it was against Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. The audio message further contained a threat to “teach Aamir Khan a lesson.”

Police have not registered an FIR in the case so far. Sources said that officials are working to identify the person responsible for sending the message. As part of the investigation, police officials reportedly traced the initial IP address to Sweden. However, authorities suspect that the actual location may have been concealed as the message was allegedly sent using a VPN and Tor browser.

The use of such tools can make it difficult to identify the original source of an online activity, and investigators are now analysing available digital evidence to trace the sender.