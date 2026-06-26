Studio Khara to produce a segment in the upcoming animated Baahubali film

The CG animation spin-off of the Indian film franchise "Baahubali," "BAAHUBALI: THE ETERNAL WAR PART 1," will be produced by Studio Khara. Leading studios from France, India, and the UK are involved in the project. Studio Khara, which is well-known throughout the world for the "Evangelion" series, represents Japan and is in charge of some of the animation. Studio Khara will handle the development and production of the animation element, while Slow Curve, a Japanese business that specializes in anime planning, production, and promotion, will also take part. The project's goal is to foster international co-production by bringing together Japanese and foreign creators and production teams.
Akira Honma will direct the animation segment, while Noriko Ito will design the characters. As a key employee of Studio Khara, Mahiro Maeda, the director of "Shin Evangelion: The Movie," will also take part. Additionally, Studio Khara's image cuts have been made public.
The most recent footage and production status will be showcased in the "Work in Progress" section of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, the world's largest animation film festival presently taking place in France.
A follow-up to the "Baahubali" movie, "BAAHUBALI: THE ETERNAL WAR PART 1" expands its universe into realms that can only be portrayed through animation. It has the largest production budget in the history of Indian feature-length animation. In the story, which is set after the movie's events, human monarch Amarendra Baahubali travels to the afterlife and is caught up in a cosmic conflict between the gods (Devas) and the Asuras.
The film will be directed by "Star Wars: Visions" Season 2 director Ishan Shukla, with a storyline by Scott Mosier and music by M.M. Keeravani. Voice acting will be provided by Prabhas and Ramya Krishnan, who starred in the live-action adaptation. The movie is set to be released in 2027.