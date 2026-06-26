Studio Khara to produce a segment in the upcoming animated Baahubali film

A follow-up to the "Baahubali" movie, "BAAHUBALI: THE ETERNAL WAR PART 1" expands its universe into realms that can only be portrayed through animation. It has the largest production budget in the history of Indian feature-length animation. In the story, which is set after the movie's events, human monarch Amarendra Baahubali travels to the afterlife and is caught up in a cosmic conflict between the gods (Devas) and the Asuras.



The film will be directed by "Star Wars: Visions" Season 2 director Ishan Shukla, with a storyline by Scott Mosier and music by M.M. Keeravani. Voice acting will be provided by Prabhas and Ramya Krishnan, who starred in the live-action adaptation. The movie is set to be released in 2027.