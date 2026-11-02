The 16-year journey behind Laika’s epic stop-motion movie Wildwood

Before Wildwood could enter active production, LAIKA had to spend a decade building the toolkit — refining 3D printing, rigging, hybrid digital-practical FX and massive puppet mechanics across their previous projects (ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings and Missing Link). Unlike traditional stop-motion films that take place in contained environments, Wildwood features 130+ distinct locations set across a fictionalized, sprawling version of Portland's Forest Park. Hundreds of complex puppets, including massive animal armies (coyotes, birds, rodents) and magical forest creatures, each required intricate armatures.

To capture the emotional nuance of the story's PG-13 rating and intense themes, LAIKA pushed their signature rapid-prototype 3D-printing tech to unprecedented limits. Animators printed up to 24 individual faces per single second of screen time for the characters, resulting in tens of thousands of custom-tailored facial expressions that were manually swapped frame-by-frame.