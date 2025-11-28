Mahavatar Narsimha enters Oscars as India's first eligible Animated Feature Film!

The film met the Academy's criteria by having a qualifying commercial theatrical run in the United States. This typically requires a minimum of seven consecutive days in one venue with specific screening times. It is one of approximately 35 films on the eligibility list, competing against major international titles like Zootopia 2, KPop Demon Hunters, Elio and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

The film is a mythological epic that tells the story of the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Narasimha (the half-man, half-lion incarnation), and the story of his devotee Prahlad and the tyrant king Hiranyakashipu. It also covers the story of the Varaha Avatar.