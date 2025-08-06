Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narsimha: What to expect from the animated epic

Inspired by Japanese and Korean anime

Homable, founded by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, has already set a high reputation for delivering critically and commercially successful movies that push the boundaries of Indian cinema, often creating cinematic universes and grand-scale spectacles. So the expectations for this series was higher!

The film was not only directed by Ashwin Kumar but also co-edited by him. Mahavatar Narsimha happens to be his directorial debut and he has expressed a deep-seated passion for the project, calling it a labor of love rooted in our collective history. He draws inspiration from Japanese and Korean anime and aims to create a distinctly Indian style of storytelling that can compete on a global scale. He is also focused on the cultural and spiritual impact of the film, hoping to connect modern audiences with the stories of India's spiritual heritage.