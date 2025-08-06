Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narsimha: What to expect from the animated epic

Hombale Films' new movie, titled Mahavatar Narsimha, is an animated film that is the first installment in a new Mahavatar Cinematic Universe based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The movie, which was presented by Hombale Films in collaboration with Kleem Productions, was released on July 25, 2025. It's a mythological epic based on the story of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar. Predictably, the film tells the story of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, who, after gaining a boon that makes him nearly invincible, declares himself a god and persecutes followers of Lord Vishnu. The story focuses on his son, Prahlad, who remains a devout follower of Vishnu despite his father's cruelty. This conflict leads to Lord Vishnu taking on his fearsome Narasimha form (half-man, half-lion) to defeat Hiranyakashipu and protect Prahlad.
Ina first, Sandalwood gets to witness a mega production rolling out a mythological action film, blending the spiritual narrative with high-scale 3D animation and visual grandeur. Mahavatar Narsimha is the first of a planned film series that will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The next film, Mahavatar Parshuram, is scheduled for release in 2027.
The film is being praised for its visual spectacle and ambitious world-building, which is a new take on Indian mythological cinema. The film has been a commercial success, reportedly grossing over ₹105 crore in India within 10 days of its release, making it a record-breaking animated film. Critics have called it a 'grand visual odyssey' and 'emotionally uplifting'.
Inspired by Japanese and Korean anime
Homable, founded by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, has already set a high reputation for delivering critically and commercially successful movies that push the boundaries of Indian cinema, often creating cinematic universes and grand-scale spectacles. So the expectations for this series was higher!
The film was not only directed by Ashwin Kumar but also co-edited by him. Mahavatar Narsimha happens to be his directorial debut and he has expressed a deep-seated passion for the project, calling it a labor of love rooted in our collective history. He draws inspiration from Japanese and Korean anime and aims to create a distinctly Indian style of storytelling that can compete on a global scale. He is also focused on the cultural and spiritual impact of the film, hoping to connect modern audiences with the stories of India's spiritual heritage.