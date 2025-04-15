KGF 3 Announced: Hombale Films confirms 2025 release of Yash-starrer

After months of speculation and endless fan theories, it’s now official. On April 14, 2025 — the third anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2 — Hombale Films confirmed the return of its most iconic franchise with a special announcement: KGF Chapter 3 is in the works and is expected to hit theatres in 2025.

Here's all you need to know about KGF Chapter 3

The KGF saga, directed by Prashanth Neel and headlined by Sandalwood star Yash, has grown from a regional action-drama to a national phenomenon, with a fanbase that spans continents. The story of Raja Krishnappa Bairya, aka Rocky Bhai — a gangster who rises from the streets of Bombay to rule the blood-soaked gold mines of Kolar — has become one of the most compelling cinematic narratives in Indian film history.