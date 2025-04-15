KGF 3 Announced: Hombale Films confirms 2025 release of Yash-starrer

After months of speculation and endless fan theories, it’s now official. On April 14, 2025 — the third anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2 — Hombale Films confirmed the return of its most iconic franchise with a special announcement: KGF Chapter 3 is in the works and is expected to hit theatres in 2025.
The KGF saga, directed by Prashanth Neel and headlined by Sandalwood star Yash, has grown from a regional action-drama to a national phenomenon, with a fanbase that spans continents. The story of Raja Krishnappa Bairya, aka Rocky Bhai — a gangster who rises from the streets of Bombay to rule the blood-soaked gold mines of Kolar — has become one of the most compelling cinematic narratives in Indian film history.
The franchise began with KGF Chapter 1 in 2018, a hit that introduced the stylized, brutal world of the Kolar Gold Fields. But it was KGF Chapter 2, released on April 14, 2022, that catapulted the film series into the mega franchise. With larger-than-life action, an emotionally charged storyline, and memorable performances from Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Now, three years later to the day, Hombale Films dropped a cryptic yet electrifying social media post: "Celebrating 3 Years of #KGFChapter2. A monstrous storm that shook the silver screen, turned theatres into arenas of celebration, and left a legacy etched in gold." The accompanying video sent fans into a frenzy as it teased the long-awaited KGF Chapter 3.
According to a previous statement from Hombale Films (September 2023), production for KGF 3 was slated to begin by the end of 2023, with a 2025 release on the cards. While official cast details and plot directions are still under wraps, all eyes are on whether Yash will reprise his iconic role — and if the new chapter will explore Rocky’s fate, hinted at but never confirmed at the end of Chapter 2. One thing’s for sure — Hombale Films is building an empire and KGF 3 may just be its crown jewel.