When Hollywood producer Jay Patel met KGF Star Yash: A memorable exchange

Hollywood producer Jay Patel and Bollywood superstar Yash recently crossed paths at an intimate gathering in Mumbai, alongside Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt.

Jay Patel is known for producing films like I’m Gonna Tell God Everything and portraying Shyamji Krishna Varma in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. When he met Kannada actor Yash, the star of the KGF franchise, Jay couldn’t help but express his admiration with a humorous yet profound compliment: “Your hand is like Hanuman’s Gada,” referencing the legendary mace of Lord Hanuman. This remark perfectly captured Yash’s towering on-screen persona as Rocky Bhai—an embodiment of strength, resilience, and heroism.For Yash, the compliment was about more than just physical power; it reflected the emotional depth and spiritual weight he brings to his roles.

Adding to the evening's brilliance was Sanjay Dutt, who played the formidable Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. Dutt praised both Yash’s commanding screen presence and Patel’s contributions to filmmaking. Sharing stories from his illustrious career, Dutt emphasised how collaborations between Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional cinema are bridging divides and creating films that resonate on a global scale. Laughter and camaraderie filled the air as the trio shared their mutual passion for storytelling.