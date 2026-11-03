Emraan Hashmi returns to horror with musical film Rooh, set for 2027 release

Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror genre with Rooh, an upcoming musical-horror film scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027. The announcement was made on November 3, with the makers also unveiling a new motion poster for the film.
Directed by Mayank Sharma, Rooh will combine supernatural horror with romance and emotional storytelling, with music playing a central role in the narrative.
Rooh marks Hashmi's return to the horror genre after Dybbuk (2021), a supernatural horror film directed by Jay K and adapted from the Malayalam film Ezra. In the film, Hashmi played a man whose wife brings home an antique box that unleashes a supernatural presence.
He has previously appeared in several horror films, including Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009), Raaz 3 (2012), Ek Thi Daayan (2013) and Raaz: Reboot (2016). With Rooh, Hashmi will revisit the genre after a five-year gap.
The project was first announced in June 2026 by producers Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna under the banner of Vicked Films Productions. The screenplay has been written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, who has previously worked on horror films such as Lapachhapi and Chhorii.
Kumar Taurani and Girissh Kumar have joined the project as producers. Tips Films will present the film, while Tips Music will handle its soundtrack. The other producers are Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna, with Vikas Sahni serving as co-producer.
The collaboration also reunites Hashmi with Kumar Taurani, who produced the actor's debut film, Footpath (2003).
Speaking about the project, Hashmi said music has played an important role in how audiences connect with his films. He added that the team wants the music for Rooh to reflect a world that is romantic, haunting and rooted in emotion.
Rooh is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2027 across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu markets.