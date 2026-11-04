6 AM shows return to Tamil Nadu as CM Vijay revises theatre rules ahead of Diwali

Early-morning movie screenings are set to return to Tamil Nadu after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay approved revised rules allowing theatres to begin shows at 6 am. The government order, issued on November 3, permits cinemas across the state to screen newly released Tamil films up to six times a day during the first week of their release. The decision comes ahead of the Diwali releases scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6.

Under the revised guidelines, screenings can be scheduled between 6 am and 2.30 am the following day. The six-show limit will also apply on weekends, public holidays and local festival days. The government has directed that the necessary amendments be made to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957.

Why Tamil Nadu stopped 6 AM shows

The decision marks a change from restrictions introduced in 2023, when early-morning screenings were discontinued following the death of a fan during celebrations around the release of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. The incident took place outside a Chennai theatre in January that year. The previous government subsequently stopped 5 am and 6 am shows, citing public safety and law-and-order concerns.