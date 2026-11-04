6 AM shows return to Tamil Nadu as CM Vijay revises theatre rules ahead of Diwali

Early-morning movie screenings are set to return to Tamil Nadu after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay approved revised rules allowing theatres to begin shows at 6 am. The government order, issued on November 3, permits cinemas across the state to screen newly released Tamil films up to six times a day during the first week of their release. The decision comes ahead of the Diwali releases scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6.
Under the revised guidelines, screenings can be scheduled between 6 am and 2.30 am the following day. The six-show limit will also apply on weekends, public holidays and local festival days. The government has directed that the necessary amendments be made to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957.
The decision marks a change from restrictions introduced in 2023, when early-morning screenings were discontinued following the death of a fan during celebrations around the release of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. The incident took place outside a Chennai theatre in January that year. The previous government subsequently stopped 5 am and 6 am shows, citing public safety and law-and-order concerns.
Vijay's government had earlier allowed up to five shows a day for new releases during their opening week, with provisions for weekends and holidays. The latest order increases the limit to six and restores the 6 am start time.
The revision followed requests from several industry organisations, including the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Tamil Film Producers Council and the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association. Their representatives had approached the government seeking permission for additional screenings to accommodate audience demand during major releases.
Tamil Film Active Producers Association welcomed the decision, saying the absence of early-morning shows had put Tamil cinema at a disadvantage compared with neighbouring states and overseas markets. The association said that audiences in other regions often watched films before screenings began in Tamil Nadu, influencing early reviews and public discussion.
The revised rules are expected to benefit films opening during the Diwali period. Suriya's Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan and also starring Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, is scheduled to release on November 6. Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C, is also set to arrive on the same date.