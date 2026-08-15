Trisha Krishnan sits with CM Vijay’s parents at Independence Day celebrations in Chennai

Actor Trisha Krishnan turned heads on Saturday morning after taking a front-row seat at the official Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai. The high-profile state event saw Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay unfurl the national flag. What captivated onlookers was Trisha seated directly alongside Vijay’s parents, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar, alongside her mother Uma Krishnan.

Trisha sits with CM Vijay’s parents at I-Day event

Exuding traditional elegance, Trisha opted for a radiant yellow saree paired with a contrasting green blouse, styling her hair into a neat bun adorned with fresh gajra and keeping her jewellery minimal. In cheerful spirits throughout the morning, she was seen conversing warmly with Vijay’s family and saluting during the official parade. Her appearance follows a similar moment at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in May, where she shared a warm embrace with Shobha before taking her seat.