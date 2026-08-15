Trisha Krishnan sits with CM Vijay’s parents at Independence Day celebrations in Chennai

Actor Trisha Krishnan turned heads on Saturday morning after taking a front-row seat at the official Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai. The high-profile state event saw Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay unfurl the national flag. What captivated onlookers was Trisha seated directly alongside Vijay’s parents, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar, alongside her mother Uma Krishnan.
Exuding traditional elegance, Trisha opted for a radiant yellow saree paired with a contrasting green blouse, styling her hair into a neat bun adorned with fresh gajra and keeping her jewellery minimal. In cheerful spirits throughout the morning, she was seen conversing warmly with Vijay’s family and saluting during the official parade. Her appearance follows a similar moment at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in May, where she shared a warm embrace with Shobha before taking her seat.
The frequent public appearances have reignited conversations surrounding the duo’s personal dynamic. Trisha and Vijay have shared an enviable onscreen chemistry across blockbuster films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and Leo. While speculation regarding their relationship has circulated for years—fuelled further after public outings in coordinated attire—both have consistently dismissed romance rumours, maintaining that they remain “just friends”.
Interest in their dynamic heightened after reports surrounding Vijay’s estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, who recently withdrew a divorce petition previously filed before the family court. Despite the persistent social media buzz, both stars continue to focus on their respective paths. Trisha is currently gearing up for major upcoming cinematic releases including Vishwambhara and Ram, whilst Vijay transitions into his full-time governance duties as Chief Minister.