Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, court closes case

Sangeetha had filed the petition in February 2026, alleging infidelity on Vijay’s part and accusing him of being involved in an extramarital relationship with a fellow actor. According to her filing, she first became aware of the alleged relationship in 2021 and said she had been given repeated assurances that it would end. But those assurances she claimed were not honoured.

The petition, filed under the Special Marriage Act, sought dissolution of the marriage on grounds of adultery and cruelty. Sangeetha also alleged that Vijay had grown emotionally distant since 2021, describing a pattern of “constructive desertion” that caused embarrassment to her and the couple’s children.

Speculation about what prompted the sudden withdrawal has pointed to behind-the-scenes efforts to settle the matter privately, reportedly with involvement from Vijay’s family. Some reports suggested Vijay had offered a substantial alimony settlement — figures as high as INR 240 crore were floated.