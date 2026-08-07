Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, court closes case

Sangeetha Sornalingam has withdrawn her divorce petition against her husband, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, bringing the months-long legal proceedings to an abrupt end. Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha have made a public remark on the decision, and no official reason for the withdrawal has been provided.
Sangeetha stated she no longer wanted to continue the matter during her video conference appearance before the Chengalpattu Family Court on Friday. Before formally accepting the withdrawal, the court reportedly questioned her for almost fifteen minutes before dismissing the case.
Sangeetha had filed the petition in February 2026, alleging infidelity on Vijay’s part and accusing him of being involved in an extramarital relationship with a fellow actor. According to her filing, she first became aware of the alleged relationship in 2021 and said she had been given repeated assurances that it would end. But those assurances she claimed were not honoured.
The petition, filed under the Special Marriage Act, sought dissolution of the marriage on grounds of adultery and cruelty. Sangeetha also alleged that Vijay had grown emotionally distant since 2021, describing a pattern of “constructive desertion” that caused embarrassment to her and the couple’s children.
Speculation about what prompted the sudden withdrawal has pointed to behind-the-scenes efforts to settle the matter privately, reportedly with involvement from Vijay’s family. Some reports suggested Vijay had offered a substantial alimony settlement — figures as high as INR 240 crore were floated.
Vijay and Sangeetha were married on August 25, 1999, in a ceremony with both Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple share two children: son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. Sangeetha, known for keeping a low public profile over the years, occasionally represented Vijay at family and social functions but rarely spoke publicly.
With the petition now withdrawn, the legal chapter of the couple's very public rift appears closed — for now — though speculation about the state of their relationship is likely to continue.
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