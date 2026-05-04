Vijay’s net worth, assets and cars: Know all about his 600 crore empire

If Tamil Nadu politics had a plot twist, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar just pulled it off. The man better known simply as Vijay or Thalapathy has gone from box-office monarch to ballot-box disruptor in the 2026 elections. That kind of pivot doesn’t happen on charisma alone. It’s backed by a long career, a fiercely loyal fanbase, and—crucially—a financial empire that looks more corporate than cinematic.
Born in 1974 in Chennai, Vijay is not a late bloomer. He’s been around a long time, starting as a child actor before turning into one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars. Over three decades, he stacked up blockbuster after blockbuster like Ghilli, Thuppakki, Mersal, Leo and eventually becoming one of India’s highest-paid actors.
By 2024, he read the room, exited films at his peak, and launched his political party. Two years later, he’s not just contesting elections—he’s reshaping them.
Forget speculative celebrity estimates—Vijay’s finances are unusually transparent because they come straight from his 2026 election affidavit.
Total net worth: INR 624 crore
Movable assets: INR 404 crore
Immovable assets: INR 220 crore
Another filing pegs the total at roughly INR 603 crore, so the consensus range is tight: INR 600 – INR 625 crore.
This is audited, declared, and politically scrutinised wealth.
Vijay’s asset mix would label him a diversified capitalist. He has over INR 213 crore parked in bank accounts alone. This is unusually liquid for a film star which suggests conservative financial management.There are loans and advances to family/trusts. His securities and other holdings don’t grab headlines but show structured wealth, not just income. Vijay’s immovable assets form a substantial chunk of his portfolio. The actor turned politician owns prime properties in Chennai (including a high-value sea-facing residence), land holdings in Kodaikanal, including agricultural property.
His reported vehicles include: BMW 530, BMW i7, Toyota Vellfire and Lexus models. Earlier reports also mention luxury additions like a Rolls-Royce Ghost and BMW X5, depending on the source and timeline.
Before politics, Vijay’s earning power was industrial scale. He earned INR 100 – INR 120 crore per film in his peak years, had massive brand endorsements, back-end deals and production-linked earnings. At his peak, he reportedly earned INR 200+ crore annually. That explains the liquidity—and why he could afford to step away from films without financial anxiety.
Vijay isn’t a celebrity dabbling a bit in politics. He’s entering with a self-funded war chest, minimal liabilities (reportedly none declared), fanbase that doubles as a grassroots network and now, electoral traction.
Vijay’s story is a case study in timing and leverage. He spent 30 years building cultural capital, converted it into financial capital, and is now deploying both as political capital. Sure, cinema made him a star and the money he earned from cinema made him independent. But politics might make him something else entirely.
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