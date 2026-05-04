Vijay’s net worth, assets and cars: Know all about his 600 crore empire

By 2024, he read the room, exited films at his peak, and launched his political party. Two years later, he’s not just contesting elections—he’s reshaping them.

Forget speculative celebrity estimates—Vijay’s finances are unusually transparent because they come straight from his 2026 election affidavit.

Total net worth: INR 624 crore

Movable assets: INR 404 crore

Immovable assets: INR 220 crore

Another filing pegs the total at roughly INR 603 crore, so the consensus range is tight: INR 600 – INR 625 crore.

This is audited, declared, and politically scrutinised wealth.

Vijay’s asset mix would label him a diversified capitalist. He has over INR 213 crore parked in bank accounts alone. This is unusually liquid for a film star which suggests conservative financial management.There are loans and advances to family/trusts. His securities and other holdings don’t grab headlines but show structured wealth, not just income. Vijay’s immovable assets form a substantial chunk of his portfolio. The actor turned politician owns prime properties in Chennai (including a high-value sea-facing residence), land holdings in Kodaikanal, including agricultural property.