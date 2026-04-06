Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic posts fuel fresh buzz amid her and Vijay's controversy

Kollywood’s two legendary stars, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have long been linked to dating. The rumours intensified when Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for a divorce stating Vijay might be having an affair with his colleague. While neither of the speculated actors have spoken up about their relationship, Trisha’s recent cryptic posts have raised some eyebrows across social media.
Vijay and Trisha have been the headlines of online speculations among fans for quite sometime now. The divorce filing was just a tiny ounce of fuel to the already blazing fire. Now amidst the rising controversy, Trisha subtly shared some posts on Instagram that the netizens have decoded and connected it with the ongoing rumours.
The first story she shared was a podcast where Kate Winslet said, “You cannot control or dictate the opinions or attitudes of other people…”
While on the next one another speaker said, “I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you’re absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don’t care enough to convince you…Growth looks like this. Not loud, reactive, just unbothered.” This one received a lot of dissection from the fans.
The next post was also something similar which said, “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love." Trisha responded to the quote with the word "Fact".
Though subtle these posts have been a talking point for netizens around the controversies that are still at a record high. The gossip mill started churning after Vijay and Trisha were spotted together at the recent wedding of producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son in Chennai. The two walked up to the stage and greeted the newlyweds together, fueling further speculations. Following their meet and greet, the divorce was filed which was another reason for fans to become extra intrusive in their lives.
However, amid the dating rumours, Trisha’s posts mostly seem to focus on a completely different base, leaning into self-reflection and self-love rather than a bread crumb to these controversies.