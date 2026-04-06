Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic posts fuel fresh buzz amid her and Vijay's controversy

Kollywood’s two legendary stars, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have long been linked to dating. The rumours intensified when Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for a divorce stating Vijay might be having an affair with his colleague. While neither of the speculated actors have spoken up about their relationship, Trisha’s recent cryptic posts have raised some eyebrows across social media.

An answer or random post: Trisha Krishnan's hint makes internet speculative about her and Vijay's love life

Vijay and Trisha have been the headlines of online speculations among fans for quite sometime now. The divorce filing was just a tiny ounce of fuel to the already blazing fire. Now amidst the rising controversy, Trisha subtly shared some posts on Instagram that the netizens have decoded and connected it with the ongoing rumours.

The first story she shared was a podcast where Kate Winslet said, “You cannot control or dictate the opinions or attitudes of other people…”