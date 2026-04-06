Karishma Tanna expecting first child with husband Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a series of adorable pictures to announce her pregnancy.
Karishma, who was last seen in the acclaimed Netflix series Scoop in 2023, shared photos of the couple wearing matching baseball caps labelled “Mom” and “Dad.” In another heartwarming image, she is seen embracing Varun while holding up a pair of tiny woollen socks, hinting at the arrival of their little one.
Announcing the news in a joint post, the couple wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift — August 2026.” They also posed with their pet dogs, making the announcement even more special as they held hands and celebrated this new chapter in their lives.
Karishma and Varun tied the knot in 2022 in Mumbai in a traditional Gujarati ceremony. Soon after the announcement, friends, family, and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. The baby is due in August this year.
Karishma first rose to fame with her role as Indira Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself across television, reality shows, films, and OTT platforms. She gained further popularity after appearing on Bigg Boss 8 and later impressed viewers with her role in Naagin 3.
Apart from television, she has also featured in Bollywood films such as Grand Masti and Sanju. In recent years, Karishma has successfully transitioned to the digital space, earning widespread praise for her performance in Scoop, which highlighted her evolution as a versatile and confident actor.