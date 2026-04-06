Karishma Tanna expecting first child with husband Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a series of adorable pictures to announce her pregnancy.

Karishma, who was last seen in the acclaimed Netflix series Scoop in 2023, shared photos of the couple wearing matching baseball caps labelled “Mom” and “Dad.” In another heartwarming image, she is seen embracing Varun while holding up a pair of tiny woollen socks, hinting at the arrival of their little one.

Karishma Tanna announces first pregnancy, reveals baby is due in August 2026

Announcing the news in a joint post, the couple wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift — August 2026.” They also posed with their pet dogs, making the announcement even more special as they held hands and celebrated this new chapter in their lives.