Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce

In a major development, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce before the Family Welfare Court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, seeking dissolution of their 27-year marriage.

Actor-politician Vijay in divorce row as wife Sangeetha cites adultery

According to reports, Sangeetha, 48, has requested the court to grant her the right to reside in the matrimonial home and award permanent alimony. The matter is currently pending before the District Court, with the next hearing scheduled for April 20. Both parties are expected to appear.

The couple, who married on August 25, 1999, have two children, son Jason Sanjay, 25, and daughter Divya Saasha, 20. Vijay, 51, has not yet filed a response to the plea.

According to the petition, Sangeetha has alleged that Vijay was ‘involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor’. The ‘extra-marital affair’ is considered as a key reason for her divorce plea. Additionally, Sangeetha has reportedly stated that the couple has been living separately for nearly two years.

Their marriage had once drawn public attention as Sangeetha, daughter of a Tamil industrialist, was initially a devoted fan who travelled from the UK to meet Vijay in Chennai in the late 1990s. Despite religious differences, Vijay is a Christian and Sangeetha, a Hindu, the couple married in a ceremony that incorporated both traditions. However, following their marriage, Vijay chose to keep his family life largely out of the public eye, maintaining a clear boundary between his personal world and his career in cinema.

The development comes at a crucial time for Vijay, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan (which has already been battling censorship troubles), widely described as his final project before focusing fully on politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which is expected to happen in the next two months.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress