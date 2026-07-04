Trisha Krishnan calls out Zara for sending clothes that reek of body odour

The incident quickly sparked a massive wave of reactions from digital fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, who rallied behind the popular star in disapproval of the retailer. Many shoppers shared their own personal retail horror stories of receiving stained or damaged goods, turning the high-profile incident into a wider global conversation about the customer service, packaging efficiency and product standards of multinational fast-fashion corporations. Trisha has long been celebrated as a major style inspiration across India, making her public critique particularly damaging for the brand’s premium high-street image.

While international fashion houses often pride themselves on delivering seamless e-commerce experiences to worldwide shoppers, this public call-out underlines a growing frustration among modern consumers regarding digital quality checks. Zara has yet to issue an official public statement addressing the specific delivery incident involving the actor, but the digital backlash continues to mount across platforms as everyday shoppers demand better accountability from retail giants.

For now, the viral moment serves as a stark reminder that even high-profile celebrities are not immune to online shopping blunders. It ultimately places major retail brands under a much harsher microscopic lens regarding consumer hygiene and retail excellence.