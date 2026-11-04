Clayface first reactions are out: Netizens praise DC’s body horror as 'freakishly awesome’

The early reactions to DC Studios' Clayface have started pouring in. This R-rated body horror movie has managed to create buzz amongst horror and comic book enthusiasts. People who have seen the movie have applauded its horrific visuals, violent scenes, and great performances by the actors in the movie. Several reactions describe it as a refreshing departure from traditional comic book movies, while others highlight its slow-burn storytelling and terrifying transformation sequences.

Clayface first reactions highlight gruesome body horror and strong performances

One person said that the movie seems to take a while to get into its groove. But apparently, once it reaches the 30-minute mark, when the first death occurs, it becomes interesting. This viewer hopes the film will help DC succeed. Another person called it a 'pure NIGHTMARE FUEL!'