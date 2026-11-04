Clayface first reactions are out: Netizens praise DC’s body horror as 'freakishly awesome’

The early reactions to DC Studios' Clayface have started pouring in. This R-rated body horror movie has managed to create buzz amongst horror and comic book enthusiasts. People who have seen the movie have applauded its horrific visuals, violent scenes, and great performances by the actors in the movie. Several reactions describe it as a refreshing departure from traditional comic book movies, while others highlight its slow-burn storytelling and terrifying transformation sequences.
One person said that the movie seems to take a while to get into its groove. But apparently, once it reaches the 30-minute mark, when the first death occurs, it becomes interesting. This viewer hopes the film will help DC succeed. Another person called it a 'pure NIGHTMARE FUEL!'
The users have commended Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie for adding a layer of emotion and tragedy to their characters as well. The audience member has also mentioned Mike Flanagan’s story and the disturbing visuals in the movie, stating that the film is a great introduction to one of DC's worst villains.
One fan noted that Clayface was unique and not like any other comic book movie. The comment especially commended its handling of the pain in the mind, wondering if emotional pain is more destructive than physical pain. The X user further added, "It makes you feel for a villain and question whether psychological pain can be more devastating than physical pain."
However, one of the users on X found that the movie is entertaining as a slow-burn and lauded the film for using the powers of Clayface to shape-shift and change bodies. The user also wrote, "The amount of graphic violence was pretty awesome, could’ve used more." The movie is directed by James Watkins. The narrative revolves around Matt Hagen, an actor who gets his face mutilated by a crime boss in his locality.
He then approaches Dr Caitlyn Corr, a scientist who helps him regain his look with her experimental procedure, which turns his body into clay. The screenplay was written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini based on an idea by Mike Flanagan. The cast features David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan.