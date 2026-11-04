Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite for Ladaku: Here's what we know so far

After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan are getting back together for their next movie, Ladaku. It will be an inspirational drama based on a unique true story. The movie will be released on 18th June 2027. This is an exciting venture which will involve ambition, determination, and resilience. For Kartik, this is also a step in a different direction as he enters as a producer for the first time.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite after Chandu Champion

This upcoming movie will be produced collectively by Birla Studios, Kabir Khan Entertainment, and Dopamine Studios. This three-way collaboration is expected to strengthen the production scale. According to reports, the movie will draw inspiration from a real-life story. But the details of the personality or events are still under wraps.