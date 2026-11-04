Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite for Ladaku: Here's what we know so far

After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan are getting back together for their next movie, Ladaku. It will be an inspirational drama based on a unique true story. The movie will be released on 18th June 2027. This is an exciting venture which will involve ambition, determination, and resilience. For Kartik, this is also a step in a different direction as he enters as a producer for the first time.
This upcoming movie will be produced collectively by Birla Studios, Kabir Khan Entertainment, and Dopamine Studios. This three-way collaboration is expected to strengthen the production scale. According to reports, the movie will draw inspiration from a real-life story. But the details of the personality or events are still under wraps.
This reunion has also brought back the duo from Chandu Champion. This 2024 biographical sports drama was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, India's Paralympic gold medallist. The film followed Murlikant's extraordinary journey through adversity and his quest for success.
Despite garnering mixed reviews, netizens applauded Kartik Aaryan for his transformation and performance. He gained many accolades for Chandu Champion. He also bagged the 72nd National Film Award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role.
On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has given big box office hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and its follow-up movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Some of Kartik's upcoming movies include the fantasy comedy film Naagzilla and Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor, based on Lieutenant General K. J. S. Dhillon's book. He is also expected to feature in Anurag Basu's next romantic musical film.