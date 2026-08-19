Kartik Aaryan suffers knee injury on set, undergoes surgery

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly suffered an injury on set while filming an action sequence and was rushed to the hospital. He had to undergo surgery within a day. There have been no official statement from the actor's team so far.
Aaryan was shooting an action scene on the final day of shooting for a film directed by Kabir Khan. The 35-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during filming on the sets and had to be taken to the Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai where he later underwent surgery.
According to reports, Kartik portrays a kickboxing coach who is training a young Kashmiri girl. The film, a sports drama, is based on the life of Tajamul Islam, a real-life athlete. The name of the film is still under wraps but it will be the first time the actor takes on the role of a producer as well, thus launching his production house, Dopamine Studios. Kabir Khan Films is also co-producing the film, which was filmed both in Mumbai and Kashmir.
Kartik and Kabir have previously collaborated on Chandu Champion (2024), another sports films which was a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medallist. This is the second time that the actor-director duo are working together.
Kartik's performance on Chandu Champion had even earned him his first National Film Award for Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards. After being declared the winner, the actor shared a statement on Instagram which read, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion".
After wrapping up Kabir's film, Kartik Aaryan was supposed to begin filming Shimit Amin's Captain India.