Kartik Aaryan suffers knee injury on set, undergoes surgery

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly suffered an injury on set while filming an action sequence and was rushed to the hospital. He had to undergo surgery within a day. There have been no official statement from the actor's team so far.

Kartik Aaryan undergoes surgery after suffering knee injury

Aaryan was shooting an action scene on the final day of shooting for a film directed by Kabir Khan. The 35-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during filming on the sets and had to be taken to the Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai where he later underwent surgery.