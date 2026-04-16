Kartik Aaryan secures major legal win in Personality Rights battle

A personality right allows people to retain control over the commercial exploitation of their distinctive features like their signature, voice, and image. For an actor of Kartik’s stature, it would also involve trademarking. The lawsuit targets several Indian and international e-commerce giants, social media intermediaries and unidentified ‘John Doe’ defendants who have allegedly profited from his image.

Kartik now becomes part of an exclusive group of Bollywood celebs, alongside stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Karan Johar, to make such a demand through legal avenues. The case comes on the heels of yet another landmark judgment that specifically curtails the usage of AI technology to duplicate the legendary voice of Asha Bhosle.

With a formal order imminent, one can expect platforms to act quickly in removing the offending content once pointed out. Not only does this give Kartik some security from digital piracy but also creates a strong precedent in terms of addressing new-age issues related to identity theft using artificial intelligence in India.