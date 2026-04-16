Asha Bhosle’s final recorded song: A lyrical farewell

The passing of Asha Bhosle marks the end of an extraordinary era in Indian music, yet her timeless voice continues to resonate across generations. Just weeks before her demise, she collaborated with Gorillaz on the experimental track The Shadowy Light from their India-inspired album The Mountain. Featuring artistes like Anoushka Shankar and Asha Puthli, the song beautifully blends Indian classical elements with modern alt-pop, creating a haunting reflection on love, mortality, and legacy.