Dorothy: A Greek name, a story of identity and the freedom to be yourself

Subbu’s journey is not just about expressing a feminine side; it is about finding the courage to acknowledge a part of himself that society may find difficult to understand. When he first decides to embrace his femininity, his choice is met with rejection, including his best friend Karthi (played by Rishikanth). The people around him, including his family, struggle to accept a version of Subbu that challenges their expectations of masculinity. Their reaction reflects a familiar social tendency: to celebrate individuality only when it remains within the boundaries of what is considered normal. The only person who accepts him for what he is, is his sister-in-law, interestingly named Dorothy, played by Keerthy Suresh.

However, as the narrative progresses, rejection gradually gives way to acceptance. This shift is significant because it suggests that the problem does not lie in Subbu's identity but in the prejudices through which others perceive him. His eventual acceptance by Karthi becomes a reminder that understanding another person begins when we move beyond rigid ideas of gender and identity. And the song Muthumani celebrates this homecoming.