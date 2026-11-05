Ramayana: Post-credit scene teases Sunny Deol's role as Shree Hanuman

The makers of Ramayana have released the first glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman through the film’s Hanuman Chalisa music video. The reveal comes on November 5, the day the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic arrived in theatres. The video offers a brief look at Deol in the role, building anticipation for his larger appearance in the sequel.

The glimpse shows Hanuman from behind, with his face kept largely hidden. In the sequence, Hanuman takes a leap into the sky and is heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. The visuals are accompanied by the Hanuman Chalisa, giving audiences an introduction to the character without revealing his complete look.

The reveal follows the circulation of footage from the film’s end-credit sequence online. The makers subsequently released the glimpse as part of the devotional music video.

Who sings the Hanuman Chalisa in Ramayana?

The Hanuman Chalisa featured in the film has been recorded by a group of singers, including Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander. The track accompanies Hanuman’s introduction and is a key part of the sequence.

In the Ramayana, Hanuman becomes an important ally of Lord Rama after Ravana abducts Sita. He helps Rama locate Sita in Lanka and later plays a crucial role in the battle against Ravana.