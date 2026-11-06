5 most memorable Diwali scenes in Bollywood

Diwali has often provided the perfect backdrop for Indian films, with its glowing diyas, colourful decorations, fireworks and family gatherings. In Hindi cinema, the festival has also been used to set up emotional reunions, romantic encounters and dramatic turning points.
Over the years, several films have featured Diwali sequences that audiences continue to remember. Here are five memorable Diwali moments from Indian cinema.
One of cinema's most recognisable Diwali sequences comes from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As the Raichand family celebrates the festival, Nandini (Jaya Bachchan) senses that her estranged son Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) has returned home. She instinctively picks up the aarti thali and walks towards the entrance, just as Rahul arrives. The sequence, accompanied by the film's title track, remains a memorable portrayal of a mother's love and the emotional significance of homecoming.
In Mohabbatein, Diwali becomes a symbol of rebellion against rigid traditions. The students of Gurukul, where Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) enforces strict rules, come together to celebrate the festival despite the institution's restrictions. The sequence features the popular song Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai, with Shah Rukh Khan's Raj Aryan encouraging the students to express their feelings and challenge the rules that have kept them apart from their loved ones.
Diwali takes a heartbreaking turn in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par. After being sent away to boarding school, young Ishaan (Darsheel Safary) struggles with loneliness and separation from his family. The film contrasts the celebrations and fireworks taking place at home with Ishaan's isolation at school. Rather than portraying the festival as a time of universal happiness, the sequence highlights how being away from loved ones can make festive occasions particularly difficult for children.
Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades uses Diwali to explore the festival's cultural and spiritual significance. The sequence features the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari, performed during a Ramleela celebration, depicting the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. After the Ravan Dahan, a power cut leaves the village in darkness, but residents light diyas and illuminate their surroundings. The scene draws a connection between the festival's symbolism of the victory of good over evil and the power of collective community action.
The Govinda and Juhi Chawla-starrer Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya gave audiences one of Hindi cinema's familiar festive songs, Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Ji Gharwali. Featuring the film's ensemble cast, the song captures the excitement of a middle-class family celebrating Diwali together. With its lively choreography and festive setting, it remains an evergreen addition to Bollywood Diwali playlists.