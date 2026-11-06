‘I feel a greater sense of responsibility now’: Sananth on Dorothy success
When the infectious beats of maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s trance-inducing track Muthumani reverberated through the theatre and Subbu unveiled his stunning new avatar as Dorothy in director Karthik Subbaraj’s latest outing, the audience erupted into thunderous applause. It was a goosebumps-inducing moment, and actor Sananth, who slips effortlessly into the shoes of both Subbu and Dorothy, had the audience laughing, crying and cheering, all at once. With a performance that left audiences with a lump in their throats and tugged at heartstrings at the same time, and lingered long after the curtains came down, he certainly gave viewers a moment to remember!
Set in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu, the film brings together themes of friendship, gender identity, caste divides and toxic masculinity, while highlighting the power of love and acceptance. Complementing the film's powerful narrative is Sananth's sensitive portrayal of Dorothy. Today, Sananth is the toast of the town, with audiences and critics alike singing his praises for his sensitive and compelling portrayal of a trans woman. Bringing Dorothy's concealed identity, vulnerability and quiet tenderness to life, the actor has struck an emotional chord with viewers. Social media is awash with reels celebrating his performance, while conversations around awards have already begun. But for Sananth, the sweetest reward is not a trophy or an accolade; it is the love and acceptance of audiences. The warm hugs, heartfelt blessings and words of appreciation that have greeted him during theatre visits across South India, he says, are worth their weight in gold.
For an actor who has been in the industry for over a decade, with films such as Demonte Colony, Jil Jung Juk, Mercury, Petta, Mahaan, Jigarthanda Double X and Neelira, this moment in the spotlight could not have come at a better time. After years of steadily honing his craft and making his mark with each performance, Sananth has finally found himself at the centre of a conversation that celebrates his talent. And what a way to make that much-awaited breakthrough along with a standing ovation at the film’s premiere at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)! After all, good things truly do come to those who wait.
As the actor basks in the warmth of all the love coming his way, we catch up with him for a candid conversation about the whirlwind of appreciation, the experience of stepping into a character that could well become a defining milestone in his career, and the many layers of Dorothy, his long-standing friendship with Rishikanth, the friend he is off screen, and more.
Excerpts…
Sananth opens up about his breakthrough role as Dorothy
When you signed up for the film, did you expect such an overwhelming response?
I knew the film would spark a lot of conversations, but I never anticipated this level of euphoria. I was pleasantly surprised by the warmth with which audiences embraced the film and how much they enjoyed it. The response was particularly incredible when Muthumani began playing. We travelled across South India for theatre visits, and the reception was equally overwhelming everywhere. It was truly a unique and unforgettable experience.
How are you dealing with all the attention and appreciation coming your way?
I don't think it has quite sunk in yet, but I'm certainly enjoying the love and appreciation coming my way. The way audiences have embraced my performance and the film has been truly wonderful. It's an amazing feeling.
People are already predicting that your performance will win awards. That must be wonderful to hear.
It's a new experience for me. People are already celebrating and appreciating my performance. After all these years, to have audiences accept me as an actor is an award in itself. Also, during my theatre visits, the way people come up to me, ask for a hug and shower me with their blessings is incredibly special. I feel these moments are far more precious than any award. So, in a way, I feel I've already received one.
You mentioned in an interview that the film made you a better human being. What is one belief or perception that changed most profoundly during or after the film?
I think the experience changed my perspective in several ways. I had quite a few preconceived notions, whether about filmmaking, the craft of acting or life in general. However, while working on this film, I learnt to let go of many of those notions and simply allow myself to live in the moment. That, in itself, was a very personal and transformative experience for me.
Portraying a transgender character is often said to require emotional security and self-assurance. What was that experience like for you?
I'd like to connect this to the previous question because the experience was personally transformative and changed the way I think. To play Subbu, I had to explore and discover my feminine side. As I've mentioned in several interviews, I believe that every individual has both masculine and feminine qualities within them. For me, tapping into that feminine side was an important part of understanding the character. The process was truly transformative and gave me a fresh perspective on several things.
What's the most interesting compliment you received for your performance?
The best compliment I've received is that I looked beautiful in the climax! I think that's perhaps the loveliest compliment one could receive for this role, and it's something I'll always cherish. Another unforgettable moment was when we screened the film for the first time in Toronto. The audience came from diverse backgrounds, and when the film ended, everyone rose to their feet and gave us a standing ovation. It's an image that will stay with me for the rest of my life.
Does this feel like a long-awaited moment in your career?
Well, when I decided to pursue a career in films, I was clear that I wasn't looking for overnight success. I always had a long-term vision. Over the past decade, since I began working in feature films, I've been consciously choosing interesting roles that allow me to experiment, push my boundaries and explore my potential and range as an actor. So, I wouldn't necessarily say this moment is long overdue, as I've felt I've received my share of recognition with every film. However, I think audiences have now embraced me as one of their own, and that's something I've always aspired to. So, in a way, I'd say it's a bit of both.
Does this acceptance bring with it a greater sense of responsibility when choosing your next project?
Of course, I do feel a greater sense of responsibility. However, I've always chosen projects based on what excites me. If a script or a character genuinely interests me, I'll want to be part of it. That approach isn't going to change. I think it's this very passion that keeps me going.
Could you tell us a little about your equation with your Dorothy co-star Rishikanth? If the two of you were to collaborate again, what kind of film would you like to be part of?
We go back almost 15 years, to our short-film days. I first met him when I joined Madras Christian College (MCC) to study Visual Communication. In many ways, we've grown together and begun our journeys alongside each other, so it's a lovely feeling to finally play the lead roles together in a film. We'd definitely love to work together again. The genre would, of course, depend on the script. It could be a comedy or even an action film! We haven't given it much thought yet, but it would certainly have to be something exciting and out of the ordinary. As of now, we're thoroughly enjoying all the love and appreciation coming our way, even as we look ahead and start working on our upcoming projects. It's been a truly wonderful experience, and we're making the most of every moment.
What is the one thing that makes you say yes to a role?
As an actor, you're constantly looking to explore different characters and step into lives that are very different from your own. Isn't that what acting is all about? I was keen to experience a different perspective and felt this character offered me just that opportunity. It was a fascinating role to take on, and I was excited to explore something so different.
Did you always want to become an actor while growing up?
I think the inclination towards performing was always there. As a child, particularly, when I was in class 5 and 6, I used to imitate people quite often. As I grew older, I developed a keen interest in films and knew I wanted to be part of the industry in some capacity. Initially, I aspired to become a director and was working towards that. However, during my college days, I began making short films, and people who watched them often told me I had a flair for acting. Gradually, I found myself drawn towards acting and started exploring it more seriously. My journey with short films eventually paved the way for my entry into the film industry.
How did your family react when you decided to pursue acting?
Like many others, I initially enrolled in an engineering course and spent a year studying at one of Chennai's most academically demanding colleges. However, I eventually decided to give it up and pursue Visual Communication at Madras Christian College. My family found it difficult to accept my decision, and for nearly two to three years, they barely spoke to me. Since none of them had any links to the film industry, they struggled to understand my choice. Things began to change when I started making short films and they gradually recognised my potential. Once I moved on to feature films, I think they began to understand my decision better and appreciate the path I had chosen.
How did your family respond to seeing you transform into Dorothy on screen?
They were deeply moved. I think the film brought tears to the eyes of almost everyone who watched it, and my parents were no exception. Both my mother and father were quite emotional. I'm sure they felt proud watching my performance. We all watched the film together on the very first day.
When faced with a difficult phase in life, much like Subbu, do you prefer opening up to someone about it or dealing with it on your own?
It really depends on the situation. There are times when you have to deal with things on your own, while at other times, talking things through with your friends can help. It all comes down to the circumstances.
The film also revolves a lot around friendship. How would you describe yourself as a friend?
I'd say I'm an introvert trying to be an extrovert! There are times when I take the initiative and make the first move, but at other times, my shyness takes over. It really depends on the person and the situation.
Do your friends bring out the best or the worst in you?
Definitely the best! I don't think I've ever had a bad side to myself when I'm around my friends. It's always a fun, cheerful and light-hearted atmosphere whenever we're together. There's never a dull moment.
What's your biggest green flag as a friend?
I've never really given these things much thought, so I'm not sure how to answer that. Perhaps it's my sense of humour or my easy-going nature. But I suppose it's best to ask my friends what they appreciate about me rather than have me answer that myself!
What are you like behind the camera?
I honestly don't know how to answer that, as I'm usually so immersed in my own zone when I'm shooting. I've never really looked at myself from that perspective, so this is probably the first time someone's asked me such a question! When I'm not working, I love travelling, meeting new people and observing them. I'm quite fond of people-watching. Sometimes, I find myself sitting in a random café in a different city or spending time in a hill town, simply taking in my surroundings and living in the moment. I think these experiences give you a fresh perspective on life. Apart from travelling, I enjoy watching films and try to work out whenever I can.
What would you tell an aspiring actor who has talent but is still waiting for that big breakthrough?
Just keep waiting! Success is only one Friday away. I believe patience is the biggest mantra for anyone aspiring to become an actor. Just because something doesn't happen today doesn't mean it won't happen tomorrow. There could be something much bigger waiting just around the corner. So, patience is the key.
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