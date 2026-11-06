‘I feel a greater sense of responsibility now’: Sananth on Dorothy success

When the infectious beats of maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s trance-inducing track Muthumani reverberated through the theatre and Subbu unveiled his stunning new avatar as Dorothy in director Karthik Subbaraj’s latest outing, the audience erupted into thunderous applause. It was a goosebumps-inducing moment, and actor Sananth, who slips effortlessly into the shoes of both Subbu and Dorothy, had the audience laughing, crying and cheering, all at once. With a performance that left audiences with a lump in their throats and tugged at heartstrings at the same time, and lingered long after the curtains came down, he certainly gave viewers a moment to remember!

Set in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu, the film brings together themes of friendship, gender identity, caste divides and toxic masculinity, while highlighting the power of love and acceptance. Complementing the film's powerful narrative is Sananth's sensitive portrayal of Dorothy. Today, Sananth is the toast of the town, with audiences and critics alike singing his praises for his sensitive and compelling portrayal of a trans woman. Bringing Dorothy's concealed identity, vulnerability and quiet tenderness to life, the actor has struck an emotional chord with viewers. Social media is awash with reels celebrating his performance, while conversations around awards have already begun. But for Sananth, the sweetest reward is not a trophy or an accolade; it is the love and acceptance of audiences. The warm hugs, heartfelt blessings and words of appreciation that have greeted him during theatre visits across South India, he says, are worth their weight in gold.

For an actor who has been in the industry for over a decade, with films such as Demonte Colony, Jil Jung Juk, Mercury, Petta, Mahaan, Jigarthanda Double X and Neelira, this moment in the spotlight could not have come at a better time. After years of steadily honing his craft and making his mark with each performance, Sananth has finally found himself at the centre of a conversation that celebrates his talent. And what a way to make that much-awaited breakthrough along with a standing ovation at the film’s premiere at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)! After all, good things truly do come to those who wait.

As the actor basks in the warmth of all the love coming his way, we catch up with him for a candid conversation about the whirlwind of appreciation, the experience of stepping into a character that could well become a defining milestone in his career, and the many layers of Dorothy, his long-standing friendship with Rishikanth, the friend he is off screen, and more.

Excerpts…

Sananth opens up about his breakthrough role as Dorothy