Is Paul Atreides' sister Alia the real Lisan al Gaib? The reason she was born with the memory of her ancestors

Every few months, the Dune fandom reopens the same argument: Paul gets the title, but did the desert pick the wrong Atreides? With another chapter of the saga coming to screens, the Alia Truther movement is louder than ever, and its case is more interesting than you'd expect.

Dune's biggest debate: Should Alia have been the chosen one?

The prophecy was always a hack. The Bene Gesserit's Missionaria Protectiva planted the off-world messiah legend among the Fremen generations ago as insurance for any sister who might get stranded on a hostile planet. It was a cover story that Jessica happened to need. So when Paul steps into the role, is he fulfilling a prophecy or exploiting a loophole? Alia's defenders say a manufactured prophecy can't be "fulfilled" so much as occupied, and Paul occupied it first.