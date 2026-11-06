Rupert Grint to star opposite Johnny Depp in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

Rupert Grint is set to play Bob Cratchit in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic starring Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. Directed by Ti West, the film will offer a darker, supernatural take on the familiar Christmas story. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 13, 2026.
Grint, who played Ron Weasley across all eight films, will portray Cratchit, Scrooge's hardworking and underpaid employee. Grint is the second actor from the Harry Potter franchise to feature in the film, after Johnny Depp, who portrayed Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.
The film is based on Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy but miserly businessman who dislikes Christmas and shows little concern for the people around him. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, followed by three spirits representing Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.
The supernatural visits force Scrooge to confront his choices, the consequences of his behaviour and the possibility of changing his ways. The new film is described as a ghost story set in Dickensian London, following Scrooge on a journey through his past, present and future as he seeks a second chance.
Ti West, known for directing horror films such as X, Pearl and MaXXXine, is directing the adaptation. Nathaniel Halpern has written the screenplay. The film is being produced by Emma Watts for Paramount Pictures.
Alongside Depp and Grint, the film features Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Sam Claflin plays Fred, Scrooge's nephew, while Daisy Ridley appears as Emily Cratchit. Arthur Conti plays the younger version of Ebenezer, and Ellie Bamber portrays Belle, Scrooge's former fiancée.
The cast also includes Charlie Murphy and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. The film marks another major studio project for Depp, who takes on the lead role following a period away from major Hollywood productions.
Grint became internationally recognised as Ron Weasley, Harry Potter's loyal friend, in the film adaptations of J K Rowling's fantasy novels. After the franchise concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011, he moved into television and independent films.
His subsequent projects include the psychological horror series Servant, in which he played Julian Pearce, and appearances in The ABC Murders, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and M Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin.