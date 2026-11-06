Rupert Grint to star opposite Johnny Depp in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

Rupert Grint is set to play Bob Cratchit in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic starring Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. Directed by Ti West, the film will offer a darker, supernatural take on the familiar Christmas story. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 13, 2026.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley across all eight films, will portray Cratchit, Scrooge's hardworking and underpaid employee. Grint is the second actor from the Harry Potter franchise to feature in the film, after Johnny Depp, who portrayed Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.

What is Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol about?

The film is based on Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy but miserly businessman who dislikes Christmas and shows little concern for the people around him. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, followed by three spirits representing Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.