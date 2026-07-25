All you need to know about Johnny Depp’s upcoming film Ebenezer: Cast, plot, trailer and release date

Johnny Depp is making a high-profile return to major studio cinema in Ebenezer, a dark gothic reimagining of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. Paramount Pictures released the first official teaser trailer following a surprise appearance by Johnny in full costume at San Diego Comic-Con. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming festive horror feature.
Ebenezer is scheduled to arrive exclusively in cinemas on November 13, 2026, positioning the film for a chilly pre-holiday release.
Directed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Ti West, the movie trades cozy festive warmth for psychological dread and supernatural terror. While following Charles Dickens’ original story structure of a miserly businessman confronted by spirits on Christmas Eve, Ti treats the ghostly visits as genuine horror rather than moral lessons. Johnny plays Ebenezer Scrooge as a deeply tormented, haunted figure wandering snowy Victorian streets.
Johnny leads an impressive ensemble cast as Scrooge. Rupert Grint stars as his loyal clerk Bob Cratchit, with Ian McKellen portraying former business partner Jacob Marley. Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman and Daisy Ridley take on the supernatural roles of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Sam Claflin plays Scrooge's nephew Fred, Arthur Conti plays a young Ebenezer, and Ellie Bamber portrays Isabel Fezziwig. Charlie Murphy, Nicholas Day and Henry Lloyd-Hughes feature in key supporting roles.
The eerie trailer showcases snow-covered Victorian settings, supernatural jump scares and dark humor. Scrooge is seen spreading misery across town, pelting snowballs at passing couples before cackling, "Ha ha ha! Merry Christmas." At the end of the teaser, Johnny delivers a cheekily meta line in character: "It’s good to be back."