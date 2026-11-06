Saumya Uniyal on Matargashti: ‘I could relate to the version of myself I was at 15 or 16’

Beyond its humour and charming family dynamics, Matargashti also touches upon conversations around female friendships, relationships and sexuality. Charu’s confrontation with Dhara, in particular, raises an interesting question about how women judge one another's choices. Are young women becoming more accepting of each other, or do social expectations still play a part in shaping these perceptions? Saumya feels it is a little bit of both. “I think we’re living in a time when greater exposure to different perspectives has made us more open-minded. But I don’t know if we’ve reached a point as a society where women can talk about their sexuality freely without being judged. Social expectations still shape how women perceive one another, especially when it comes to relationships and personal choices. That said, I do think certain spaces are becoming more accepting. The women I’ve been surrounded by, for instance, have made it much easier for me to be bold, have an opinion, and express myself without feeling the need to conform. So, while I think we’re moving towards greater acceptance, I also think it depends on the environment we create for one another. Sometimes, the change begins with women allowing other women the freedom to make choices they may not necessarily make themselves.”

Having grown up in Dehradun, Saumya also finds a certain familiarity in the experiences and social realities explored in the series. We wonder whether growing up in a Tier 2 city gives her a different perspective when portraying young Indian women. Her answer is an emphatic yes. “100% yes. Women from small towns are made of steel. For us, things were never that straightforward. Even going to a birthday party came with its own set of permissions, deadlines and a little bit of scheming. We were allowed to live life, but not too much, not too loudly, not with boys, not in shorts, and God forbid we weren’t home before sunset! It used to feel so frustrating back then, but looking back, I think those experiences built a lot of character. You learnt to find your own little freedoms, and I think that’s shaped the way I see the world today.”

From Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Tum Mere Ho and Waiting Hai to Sisterhood, Saumya has also been steadily building a body of work across different genres and characters. So, how has the journey shaped her as an actor, and what has she discovered about herself along the way? “I think each project has been a very different experience, and I’ve taken away something different from each one. Working with different people, being on different sets and playing different characters has helped me understand myself a little better as an actor. I’ve had moments where I’ve felt completely in my element and others where I’ve had to figure things out as I went along. I think that’s been the most interesting part of the journey. I’m still learning, still making mistakes, and hopefully getting a little better with every project.”

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