Saumya Uniyal on Matargashti: ‘I could relate to the version of myself I was at 15 or 16’

There’s something special about the friendships we make as teenagers. They’re often a mix of unfiltered conversations, questionable advice, shared secrets and the sort of memories that stay with us long after we’ve grown up. In Netflix’s Matargashti, Saumya Uniyal captures just that as Charu, the outspoken, food-loving best friend to Dhara (Adrija Sinha). Set in Lucknow, the five-episode series follows Dhara, a studious teenager exploring her sexuality, while her single father, Prakash (Rajesh Kumar), hilariously attempts to thwart her dating plans behind her back. As the two navigate the rather messy business of growing up, relationships and family dynamics, the series offers a refreshing take on adolescence. With the show receiving plenty of love, we caught up with Saumya to chat about finding a little bit of her younger self in Charu, memorable moments from the sets, growing up in Dehradun and everything she’s learnt along the way as an actor.
Ask Saumya about her first reaction to reading the Matargashti script, she sums it up in three words: “This is me!” So, what was it about Charu that felt so familiar? “What I mean when I say ‘This is me’ is that I could relate to the version of myself I was at 15 or 16. The conversations, the know-it-all attitude when you actually know nothing, the importance of friendships, and her love for food — all of these things were a part of my life at some point. I think a little bit of that girl still exists in me, even though I’ve grown and changed over the years. That’s probably why the character felt so familiar, almost like revisiting a version of myself I hadn’t thought about in a long time.”
And while the character brought back memories of her own teenage years, the shoot itself seems to have given Saumya plenty of lovely ones to look back on. Matargashti boasts a diverse cast, including Rajesh Kumar and Adrija Sinha, and we were curious to know what went on behind the scenes. “The entire shoot was so much fun that there were very few days when it actually felt like work! Of course, we were working on a schedule, so some days were hectic, but the best part of the day was always lunch, when everyone would gather around the table and Rajesh sir would often bring his special millet pulao for us. And since we were shooting in Lucknow, indulging in the city’s food was inevitable. One day it would be kachoris, another day tikkas, and so much more. I’m already looking forward to going back and having their famous Shukla Chaat again!”
Speaking of Rajesh Kumar, working alongside an actor she has admired for years was another memorable part of the experience. We asked Saumya what she learnt from observing him at work, particularly during those initial days when she was still finding her feet on set. “Rajesh sir is very relaxed and spontaneous in his approach to work. He has a way of making a character his own. During the first few days of the shoot, I was quite nervous and kept re-reading my lines. Watching him and the faith he placed in the scene made me consciously let go of that need for control and be more present in the moment. I think that shift made all the difference.”
Beyond its humour and charming family dynamics, Matargashti also touches upon conversations around female friendships, relationships and sexuality. Charu’s confrontation with Dhara, in particular, raises an interesting question about how women judge one another's choices. Are young women becoming more accepting of each other, or do social expectations still play a part in shaping these perceptions? Saumya feels it is a little bit of both. “I think we’re living in a time when greater exposure to different perspectives has made us more open-minded. But I don’t know if we’ve reached a point as a society where women can talk about their sexuality freely without being judged. Social expectations still shape how women perceive one another, especially when it comes to relationships and personal choices. That said, I do think certain spaces are becoming more accepting. The women I’ve been surrounded by, for instance, have made it much easier for me to be bold, have an opinion, and express myself without feeling the need to conform. So, while I think we’re moving towards greater acceptance, I also think it depends on the environment we create for one another. Sometimes, the change begins with women allowing other women the freedom to make choices they may not necessarily make themselves.”
Having grown up in Dehradun, Saumya also finds a certain familiarity in the experiences and social realities explored in the series. We wonder whether growing up in a Tier 2 city gives her a different perspective when portraying young Indian women. Her answer is an emphatic yes. “100% yes. Women from small towns are made of steel. For us, things were never that straightforward. Even going to a birthday party came with its own set of permissions, deadlines and a little bit of scheming. We were allowed to live life, but not too much, not too loudly, not with boys, not in shorts, and God forbid we weren’t home before sunset! It used to feel so frustrating back then, but looking back, I think those experiences built a lot of character. You learnt to find your own little freedoms, and I think that’s shaped the way I see the world today.”
From Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Tum Mere Ho and Waiting Hai to Sisterhood, Saumya has also been steadily building a body of work across different genres and characters. So, how has the journey shaped her as an actor, and what has she discovered about herself along the way? “I think each project has been a very different experience, and I’ve taken away something different from each one. Working with different people, being on different sets and playing different characters has helped me understand myself a little better as an actor. I’ve had moments where I’ve felt completely in my element and others where I’ve had to figure things out as I went along. I think that’s been the most interesting part of the journey. I’m still learning, still making mistakes, and hopefully getting a little better with every project.”
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