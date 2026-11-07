Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow? All we know so far about Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Johnny Depp could be preparing for another adventure as Captain Jack Sparrow. He has recently opened up about the possibility of returning to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, indicating that he would be willing to reprise the character if the next film delivers a fitting conclusion. His comments have sparked speculation about his involvement in the long-awaited sixth instalment, which has been in development for several years.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow?

Speaking at an event during the promotional tour for his upcoming film Ebenezer, Depp said he would like to see the franchise end on a better note. "The only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note," he said.

He also expressed his willingness to work with longtime franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, describing their relationship as a deep friendship and saying he trusted him.

The possibility of Depp's return came up in August 2026, when Bruckheimer confirmed that the team was in discussions with the actor. Speaking at Disney's D23 event, the producer said, "We're talking to Johnny. We're working on a screenplay. Hopefully we can get this done."

Bruckheimer has previously expressed his support for Depp's involvement, saying that the actor's participation would depend on the script. He has also credited Depp with creating the distinctive personality of Captain Jack Sparrow, a character whose mannerisms and eccentricities became central to the franchise.