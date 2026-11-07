Pralay shoot controversy: All you need to know about the row over Ranveer Singh's film shoot at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

The Pralay shoot controversy revolves around Mumbai's one of the most iconic locations: Azad Maidan. The MCA has raised objections against the film shoot of Ranveer Singh's upcoming horror movie on the grounds of the cricket stadium, stating that the shoot caused the delay of Under-14 and Under-16 inter-school matches. Nevertheless, director Hansal Mehta claims that all the necessary permissions had been taken.
Pralay is a survival horror movie that features a post-apocalyptic scenario where zombies roam around in Mumbai. It is directed by Jai Mehta and produced jointly by Hansal Mehta of True Story Films. The film's production house, Light Rays, received permission to use 5,000 square yards of Azad Maidan for a six-hour shoot.
MCA claims that Azad Maidan is a cricket ground and not a place for commercial purposes. According to Nadim Memon, a member of the Apex Council of MCA, it was difficult to know who would be held accountable for such disturbances.
Nadim added that the land was also shrinking on account of the ongoing construction of Aqua Line Metro and the occupation of part of the Mumbai police premises. He also mentioned that the association had been demanding the eviction of the metro contractors from the land without any success.
Approval of the application by the Maharashtra State Sports Department has been obtained. The authorisation has been issued by Under Secretary Ashok Damayyawar on October 30 and dispatched on November 2. Rs. 40,000 has been paid as a booking fee and Rs. 40,000 as refundable security.
According to Hansal Mehta, all necessary permits had been acquired from the Sports Department and other concerned departments. In an interview, he also highlighted the bureaucratic challenges faced by filmmakers and claimed that Mumbai had become a 'no-go zone' for film shootings.
On the other hand, the MCA is concerned that such commercial bookings might further shrink the playing area and impact tournaments, coaching clinics, and club matches. The MCA would like the Sports Department to give priority to young cricket players.