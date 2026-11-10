Arun Govil reveals why he was reluctant to play King Dashrath in Ramayana

Arun Govil, who became synonymous with Lord Rama following his portrayal in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television adaptation of the Ramayana, has revealed that he was initially reluctant to play King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari’s cinematic retelling of the epic.

Why Arun Govil finally said yes to playing Dashrath

In a recent interview with Variety India, the actor said it took the director’s persistence to convince him to take up the role.

“Had I felt it wasn't right, I would not have done it. To be honest, initially, I didn't want to do this role. But Nitesh Tiwari, the director, was insistent. They wanted some connect between our Ramayan and this Ramayana,” Arun said.