Kerala film industry pushes back against Censor Board's new rules on movie titles

Film industry organisations in Kerala have raised objections to a new advisory issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which states that movie titles cannot be considered final or approved until a film receives certification. The organisations have described the directive as an unnecessary expansion of the board's powers and warned that they may consider legal action if their concerns are not addressed.

The advisory, issued on 26 October, states that titles mentioned in certification applications, trailers, teasers and other promotional material remain subject to scrutiny and possible modification by the CBFC's Examining or Revising Committee. Filmmakers have also been advised against publicising or committing to a title as final before certification.

Why Kerala film bodies are objecting to the CBFC directive

Speaking to Onmanorama, Anil Thomas, president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, said the existing title-registration process already includes checks to prevent duplication and ensure that proposed names are appropriate.

“We have been following this process in coordination with film chambers across other industries. Whenever a film is registered with us, we hold discussions with the other chambers to check whether the title has already been used or registered elsewhere,” he said, adding that the chamber screens titles to rule out anything offensive, degrading or obscene.

Questioning the CBFC's proposed intervention, Thomas said, “There is already considerable intervention from the Censor Board. We cannot allow a situation where it gets ultimate control over film titles as well.”

B Ragesh, president of the Film Producers Association, also protested the directive. In his conversation with Onmanorama, he pointed out that a film's title is central to its identity and promotional strategy.

“Why do we give films titles in the first place? It is because we want them to have an identity. Everything associated with a film is marketed under that name,” he said.