Santosh to release in India after tiff with Censor Board

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's critically acclaimed movie, Santosh, will finally release in India, after a tough battle with the Censor Board. A police procedural thriller, this movie was initially set to release on January 10 but could not move ahead with its theatrical release due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Santosh will finally be available to the Indian audience with its digital premiere set to take place on October 17, 2025, on Lionsgate Play.

Santosh will release on Lionsgate Play on October 17

Sandhya Suri's Santosh had received widespread critical acclaim and praise. The movie had its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival under the coveted Un Certain Regard category.

An Indo-British production, United Kingdom chose Santosh as their official film entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards.