Dekha Kya? wins Best Documentary Short and Best Director at Cannes 2025

A collaboration between filmmaker Aditya Bhasin and the NGO Drishti, founded by Sanjana Chauhan, Dekha Kya? brings attention to an often-overlooked issue through an empathetic and visually arresting lens.

Aditya Bhasin, director, writer, and producer of the film, shared his thoughts: "When Sanjana first told me about children in Firozabad losing their eyesight due to the glass bangle industry, I couldn't ignore it. It felt like one of those stories that absolutely needed to be told. Silence would have been unjust. I wanted the film to speak for itself, to make people pause, reflect, and act. Winning these awards at Cannes is a tremendous honour, but more than anything, these accolades belong to the children whose voices resonate throughout the film."

Sanjana Chauhan, founder of Drishti, added, "For me, Drishti has always been about more than just starting an NGO, it’s about taking action and making a real difference. Children in Firozabad are losing their eyesight because they are trapped in the bangle-making industry, with no way out. It’s a hard cycle to break. When Aditya came to meet me, I told him about a camp I was organising in Firozabad and how these children were losing their vision because of the dangerous conditions they faced while making bangles. That’s when he decided to get deeply involved and make this film. I am so grateful to him for shedding light on an issue that we have been striving to raise awareness about."

