There is a theatricality to policing: Sandhya Suri on ‘Santosh’

I wanted to make a film about violence against women in India. I have done a lot of work with the NGOs. I was working in small towns in North India and seeing such horrible things daily. In a documentary, you can’t show things that are too horrible. So, that’s why after the Delhi gang rape case, when I saw this photograph of the protesters, this line of police officers, and this one policewoman, she was so interesting to me. Who is this? What is she feeling? She’s got this uniform, which has so much authority, especially in India, and yet the feeling of being powerless. It’s then that I got interested. I thought here’s a story. I’m a documentary maker, not a genre filmmaker, so I was wondering how to do it. How do I make that mine? It then became all about that.

Shahana Goswami told me that she likes the idea of documentary filmmakers getting into fiction, and the kind of realism that can then come to the fiction feature. One can see that in the way you have recreated specific places, used certain spaces, created a universe…

The universe is so important. Initially, I was worried about the length but all the first responses to the first cut of Santosh, which was long, were about never having seen India quite like that before. It was about a type of place, sort of slightly ugly, semi-rural. These are my favourite places in India. And then there was the fact of real people in those spaces. The cobbler is a real cobbler. You can’t get an extra doing that. It doesn’t work. To have all those real people, in the spaces that are their spaces, makes me feel safe in making fiction.