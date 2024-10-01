Award-winning queer film 'Lailaa Manju' set to release on OTT

The acclaimed queer film Lailaa Manju, written and directed by Kamiya N, is set to release on Open Theatre on October 11. The film features a talented cast, including Tanvi Lehr Sonigra, Mansi S. Puggal, Shilpa Tulaskar, Sagar Deshmukh, and Suhas Joshi.

Director and writer Kamiya N shared the inspiration behind the film: “I made Lailaa Manju because I was hungry to create something meaningful. It was the middle of the pandemic, and all our plans had been disrupted. I realized that if I could make a film during such a challenging time, it was a testament to my passion for storytelling.”

The title Lailaa Manju is a twist on the classic tale of Lailaa Majnun, chosen to evoke a sense of familiarity and historical resonance. Kamiya explained, “I wanted the chemistry between the characters to feel legendary, something we recognise and accept. By subverting this lore, we can connect deeper with our stories, which give us meaning.”

Reflecting on the challenges of independent filmmaking, Kamiya noted that Lailaa Manju faced numerous hurdles, from crowd-funding to production obstacles. She emphasised the importance of OTT platforms, which provides essential support for independent artistes.

“Finding the right home for our film was a major challenge. Open Theatre felt like the perfect fit, offering a brilliant line-up of art-first independent films. They provide the reach and promotion we desperately needed, making space for stories like ours, without the backing of major production houses or investors,” adds Kamiya.

Lailaa Manju is an emotionally riveting, 60-minute mini-feature film about the universal coming out conundrum and how it's different for the Indian queer.