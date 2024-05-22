Shahana Goswami, Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ premieres at Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival saw the captivating premiere of Santosh, a thought-provoking crime drama by director Sandhya Suri. Selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard section, the film delves into the complexities of law enforcement in rural India, with Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar starring in lead roles.
The red carpet buzzed with excitement as Shahana, Sunita and Sanjay Bishnoi joined director Sandhya for a pre-premiere photocall. The anticipation was palpable as the cast and crew prepared to unveil their work to the world.
Santosh follows the compelling journey of Santosh, a young widow portrayed by Shahana. Thrust into the role of a police constable after her husband’s death, Santosh’s idealism collides with a harsh reality – rampant corruption and prejudice within the rural Indian police force. Early reviews for the film have reportedly been positive, commending the film’s gripping narrative and the actors’ stellar performances.
Sources stated that critics were particularly impressed by Shahana’s portrayal of Santosh. They highlighted her ability to transform from a naive recruit into a determined investigator, showcasing her strength and resilience amidst adversity.
Reports also added that following its premiere at Cannes, Santosh received a major boost with Metrograph Pictures acquiring distribution rights for North America. This news suggests international audiences will soon have the opportunity to experience this powerful film on the big screen.