South Korean actors YoonA and Han So Hee steal the spotlight at Cannes 2024 red carpet in elegant gowns

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 witnessed a double dose of K-wave glamour as Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and actress Han So Hee graced the red carpet for the screening of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. Both stars arrived in stunning floor-length gowns, adding their own unique touch to the star-studded event.
YoonA embodied elegance in a strapless mauve pink gown. The dress featured a dramatic plunging neckline and a structured bodice with a pleated overlay. A cinched waist flowed into a flowing chiffon skirt that cascaded to the floor, complete with a sweeping train and a daring thigh-high slit. To complement the clean lines of the dress, YoonA opted for a sleek top knot hairstyle.
Minimalist diamond jewellery completed her look. A statement necklace and delicate hoop earrings adorned with pink diamond flowers added the perfect touch of sparkle. For makeup, she kept it soft and sophisticated with feathered brows, muted brown eyeshadow, and a hint of pink on her lips and cheeks.
On the other hand, Han So Hee chose an ethereal white tulle gown. The outfit featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, with a structured, corseted bodice that hugged her figure. A zip closure in the back led to a cinched waist adorned with ruffles, while the skirt flowed into a pleated tulle creation with a short train.
So Hee’s jewellery choices mirrored the fairytale theme of her dress. Dainty diamond ear studs and a statement floral hairpin adorned her messy hairstyle, with loose strands framing her face. A centre-parted braid secured with a ribbon added a touch of whimsy. For her makeup, feathered brows, soft pink lips, and shimmery eyeshadow completed the look of a modern-day princess.
YoonA and Han So Hee’s red carpet appearances were a highlight of the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing the captivating blend of elegance and personality that Korean stars bring to the global stage.