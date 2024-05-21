Jacqueline Fernandez lights up Cannes in a glimmering gown by Mikael D Couture

This isn’t Jacqueline's first foray into Cannes. In 2015, she attended at the invitation of the Queen of Malaysia and even graced Naomi Campbell’s birthday bash on a private yacht. Jacqueline joined a star-studded Indian contingent at Cannes 2024. Aishwarya Rai, already a Cannes veteran, is joined by newcomers Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala. Deepti Sadhwani made a splash in an orange dress earlier this week, while Aditi Rao Hydari and Urvashi Rautela are also expected to make their mark on the festival.