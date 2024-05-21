Jacqueline Fernandez lights up Cannes in a glimmering gown by Mikael D Couture

Jacqueline Fernandez brought a touch of shimmering Bollywood magic to the 77th Cannes Film Festival, dazzling audiences with her first red carpet appearance. Representing India in association with BMW, Jacqueline turned heads in a custom-made masterpiece.
The rose gold gown by Mikael D Couture hugged Jacqueline’s figure perfectly, exuding elegance and class. Exquisite Hassanzade jewellery complemented the outfit, while Jacqueline opted for flowing, open hair and statement earrings, keeping the look effortlessly chic.
Fans showered Jacqueline with love on social media, with comments like “She is looking so beautiful and classy” and “Look hot Jacquee” reflecting their admiration.
Jacqueline's excitement for the event was palpable. “I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year,” she shared in a statement. “This time, in association with BMW, I can't wait to represent the South East Asian diaspora on a global stage and walk the prestigious red carpet where legends have walked before.”
This isn’t Jacqueline's first foray into Cannes. In 2015, she attended at the invitation of the Queen of Malaysia and even graced Naomi Campbell’s birthday bash on a private yacht. Jacqueline joined a star-studded Indian contingent at Cannes 2024. Aishwarya Rai, already a Cannes veteran, is joined by newcomers Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala. Deepti Sadhwani made a splash in an orange dress earlier this week, while Aditi Rao Hydari and Urvashi Rautela are also expected to make their mark on the festival.