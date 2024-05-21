Anupriya Goenka-starrer 'Break the Silence' premieres at Cannes Film Festival

"I am thrilled the film is getting recognition and positive reviews.The message we wanted to deliver is vital, and I truly hope it reaches a wider audience. The Cannes screening is a huge honor, and I hope the film is well-received. Huge thanks to the entire team for supporting such a significant cause," Anupriya added.

Echoing Goenka's enthusiasm, director Hemant Chauhan shared, "This film is incredibly personal to me, and I'm humbled to have it premiere at such a prestigious festival. The issues we explore are universal, and I hope they resonate with audiences globally.”

Alongside Anupriya Goenka, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Karthikey Raj, Priya Raina and Yukti Kapoor, whose powerful performances underscore the film's important message.

The social drama was also honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Puraskar 2024 and selected at the Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival 2024