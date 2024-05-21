Anupriya Goenka-starrer 'Break the Silence' premieres at Cannes Film Festival

Anupriya Goenka starrer Break The Silence: Evil Within Us, premiered at Festival De Cannes Marche Du 2024. Directed by Hemant Chauhan, the film aims to make a significant impact both at Cannes and internationally, shedding light on the exploitation of special needs children and the crucial need for strong support systems to ensure their safety and well-being.
Anupriya Goenka reflected on her experience working on the project and its entry into Cannes. She shared, "Director Hemant Chauhan poured his heart into his debut. Collaborating with the cast was fantastic and our short shoot was incredibly efficient. The story deeply moved me, which is why I jumped at the chance to be involved.
"I am thrilled the film is getting recognition and positive reviews.The message we wanted to deliver is vital, and I truly hope it reaches a wider audience. The Cannes screening is a huge honor, and I hope the film is well-received. Huge thanks to the entire team for supporting such a significant cause," Anupriya added.
Echoing Goenka's enthusiasm, director Hemant Chauhan shared, "This film is incredibly personal to me, and I'm humbled to have it premiere at such a prestigious festival. The issues we explore are universal, and I hope they resonate with audiences globally.”
Alongside Anupriya Goenka, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Karthikey Raj, Priya Raina and Yukti Kapoor, whose powerful performances underscore the film's important message.
The social drama was also honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Puraskar 2024 and selected at the Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival 2024