War 2: Censor Board asks makers to trim Kiara Advani's sensual shots in War 2

Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Junior NTR and Kiara Advani. But 4 days ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification asked makers to remove 50% of Kiara Advani's sensual visuals and mute 'inappropriate references.'

Censor board asks War 2 makers to remove Kiara Advani bikini shots

One of the sensual images censor board referred to includes shots of Kiara Advani in a neon bikini. This would mean that fans would have to make do without 9 seconds of Kiara's bikini magic from the Aavan Jaavan song.

Fans have been going gaga over Kiara Advani's bold bikini shots even sicne they saw her in the teaser and trailer of War 2.

In fact, it was the Revising Committee that cleared the film for certification and not the Election Committee. CBFC also requested that makers remove an obscene gesture and mute some other vulgar words.

A source told the media, “It is possible that the EC must have asked for many changes, which must have prompted War 2 makers to approach the RC.”

“The Presiding Officer of the RC was Padma Shri Ramesh Patange. He is known to clear those films for which the EC has had reservations," they added.