Hrithik Roshan trolls Jr NTR with ‘Naatu Naatu’ billboard in fun ‘War 2’ banter

With War 2 release day coming near, the anticipation is high among fans. But now it has reached a fever pitch with playful banter between the two stars, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The lead heroes of War 2 recently engaged in a cheeky billboard battle which has hyped up the buzz among fans and stirred excitement for the action-drama sequel.
It all started with Hrithik Roshan starting off with this banter by sending a billboard truck to Jr NTR's house. The billboard featured the actor's Oscar winning song name and read, "Naatu Naatu as much as you want but I am winning this war." This was a playful dig at Jr NTR's iconic dance song from the movie RRR which clearly set the stage for their upcoming movie. But it didn't stop here, Jr NTR too responded by sending a billboard truck to Hrithik Roshan's house. He responded with a clever wordplay featuring Jr NTR's image on the billboard which read, "Ghungroo toot jaayenge par hum se yeh war jeet nahi paaoge." This was a clear indication from Hrithik's famous song Ghungroo from War2.
Checkout their cheeky banter here:
This fun and clever banter has indeed heightened the buzz for the film which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is releasing on August 14 and has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification to run for 2 hours and 53 minutes.
War 2 also stars Kiara Advani and is a addition to YRF's spy universe. As per reports and speculation, the next film in the spy universe will have an add on with Alpha and is expected to be headlined by Alia Bhatt. Although there is no major announcement of confirmation as of now.
