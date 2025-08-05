Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan spotted in a stylish drive in War 2 BTS moment

War 2 is almost near to its release date. The film has already created a lot of buzz on the internet whether it's the trailer, Kiara's bikini looks or the song. Now BTS scenes of Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan have taken the internet by storm. In the BTS scene the two actors can be seen taking a scenic drive together. The short clip was shared by a news channel's social media platform, has given fans a sneak peek into the chemistry between the actors. This has created more hype for the upcoming action thriller movie War 2.
In the video, Kiara Advani was seen in a glamorous look, donning a crop top while sitting beside Hrithik Roshan. Her look totally complemented Hrithik's stylish vibe. While the clip was short, it was enough to create buzz of their chemistry for the upcoming film War 2.
War 2 is one of the most anticipated film for 2025 by YRF studios. The candid moment from the clip appears to be a true form of what the audience can expect from the movie. The footage was released as part of promotional videos ahead of War 2's trailer. Although details about the characters and plotline are still under wraps, the production house has succeeded in keeping fans hooked on to the release of the movie.
Netizens are praising this fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan, quite eager to witness them onscreen. So far, the response has been positive and many are hoping the scenic visuals translates in to film as their expectations.
The sequel to 2019’s War in the YRF Spy Universe is set to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of the year. The film releases in theatres on August 14, 2025.