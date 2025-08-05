Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan spotted in a stylish drive in War 2 BTS moment

In the video, Kiara Advani was seen in a glamorous look, donning a crop top while sitting beside Hrithik Roshan. Her look totally complemented Hrithik's stylish vibe. While the clip was short, it was enough to create buzz of their chemistry for the upcoming film War 2.

War 2 is one of the most anticipated film for 2025 by YRF studios. The candid moment from the clip appears to be a true form of what the audience can expect from the movie. The footage was released as part of promotional videos ahead of War 2's trailer. Although details about the characters and plotline are still under wraps, the production house has succeeded in keeping fans hooked on to the release of the movie.