First look: Kiara Advani’s bold & fearless transformation in War 2 unveiled

On Thursday, she took to her social media handles to drop her first action-packed look from the film, and it’s a stark departure from the beachwear aesthetic. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Kiara sports a long open trench coat over leather pants and boots, clutching a handgun with fierce determination. The poster shows her staring off into the distance, ready for battle. She captioned the post: "#50DaysToWar2 The countdown begins💥🔥. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide."

Unlike the teaser, which centered heavily on Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and only gave a brief glimpse of Kiara in a green bikini, this new look reveals her action-oriented role for the first time.

Fans were quick to embrace this bold transformation. Comments poured in with excitement: “Just bring it on, I can't wait anymore,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Can’t wait to see you Ki. What a look! My excitement is off the charts.” Someone even hailed her as, “Boss lady is going to slay.”