First look: Kiara Advani’s bold & fearless transformation in War 2 unveiled

When Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of their highly anticipated spy thriller War 2 last month, Kiara Advani made headlines by revealing that the film features her first-ever bikini appearance on screen. However, that moment sparked online criticism, with viewers pointing out a recurring pattern in the YRF Spy Universe—casting its female leads primarily as glamorous, bikini-clad figures, from Deepika Padukone in Pathaan to Vaani Kapoor in the original War, and now Kiara.
On Thursday, she took to her social media handles to drop her first action-packed look from the film, and it’s a stark departure from the beachwear aesthetic. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Kiara sports a long open trench coat over leather pants and boots, clutching a handgun with fierce determination. The poster shows her staring off into the distance, ready for battle. She captioned the post: "#50DaysToWar2 The countdown begins💥🔥. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide."
Unlike the teaser, which centered heavily on Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and only gave a brief glimpse of Kiara in a green bikini, this new look reveals her action-oriented role for the first time.
Fans were quick to embrace this bold transformation. Comments poured in with excitement: “Just bring it on, I can't wait anymore,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Can’t wait to see you Ki. What a look! My excitement is off the charts.” Someone even hailed her as, “Boss lady is going to slay.”
War 2 continues the legacy of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger series. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the upcoming film sees Hrithik Roshan return as super-spy Kabir, squaring off against Jr NTR’s formidable new character. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated for release on August 14 just in time for Independence Day weekend.