First look: Kiara Advani’s bold & fearless transformation in War 2 unveiled

Kiara Advani has unveiled a fresh glimpse of her character from the YRF Spy Universe’s War 2, showcasing her in a bold, high-octane action avatar
Kiara Advani in War 2X
When Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of their highly anticipated spy thriller War 2 last month, Kiara Advani made headlines by revealing that the film features her first-ever bikini appearance on screen. However, that moment sparked online criticism, with viewers pointing out a recurring pattern in the YRF Spy Universe—casting its female leads primarily as glamorous, bikini-clad figures, from Deepika Padukone in Pathaan to Vaani Kapoor in the original War, and now Kiara.

Kiara Advani's poster from War 2

On Thursday, she took to her social media handles to drop her first action-packed look from the film, and it’s a stark departure from the beachwear aesthetic. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Kiara sports a long open trench coat over leather pants and boots, clutching a handgun with fierce determination. The poster shows her staring off into the distance, ready for battle. She captioned the post: "#50DaysToWar2 The countdown begins💥🔥. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide."

Unlike the teaser, which centered heavily on Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and only gave a brief glimpse of Kiara in a green bikini, this new look reveals her action-oriented role for the first time.

Fans were quick to embrace this bold transformation. Comments poured in with excitement: “Just bring it on, I can't wait anymore,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Can’t wait to see you Ki. What a look! My excitement is off the charts.” Someone even hailed her as, “Boss lady is going to slay.”

War 2 continues the legacy of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger series. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the upcoming film sees Hrithik Roshan return as super-spy Kabir, squaring off against Jr NTR’s formidable new character. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated for release on August 14 just in time for Independence Day weekend.

