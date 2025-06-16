Did Kiara Advani just give a glimpse of her baby shower with Sidharth Malhotra?

The double tier white and floral cake is with a topping which spells ‘ Oh Baby’ surrounded by floral decorations and candles is a master class in minimalism and pastel shades. Both Kiara and Sidharth are seen cutting the cake.

While one can speculate Kiara to be in pastel yellow attire, which is almost hidden by the cake, Sidharth can be clearly seen in a pastel green shirt with black designs. This photograph leaves netizens wondering if it was indeed from her Baby Shower? While one user comments, “We really want more pics of your baby shower?” another user writes, “Sidkiara baby's first father's day.”