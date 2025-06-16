Did Kiara Advani just give a glimpse of her baby shower with Sidharth Malhotra?

After making a grand debut with her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet, Kiara Advani yet again leaves her fan base wondering if she had her baby shower. In a recent social media post, where she posted several photographs on the occasion of Father’s Day, the actor pens a heartfelt message for her father and also for soon to be father and her constant support Sidharth Malhotra.
Kiara in her post writes, “To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love, You will always be my first hero… and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring. To the man who raised my husband, thank you for shaping the man I get to build a life with. And to my husband, who’s about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest…Happy Father’s Day to the incredible dads in my life…” The Kabir Singh actor pens a tribute to all there dad’s who are closest around her through her carousel post.
The double tier white and floral cake is with a topping which spells ‘ Oh Baby’ surrounded by floral decorations and candles is a master class in minimalism and pastel shades. Both Kiara and Sidharth are seen cutting the cake.
While one can speculate Kiara to be in pastel yellow attire, which is almost hidden by the cake, Sidharth can be clearly seen in a pastel green shirt with black designs. This photograph leaves netizens wondering if it was indeed from her Baby Shower? While one user comments, “We really want more pics of your baby shower?” another user writes, “Sidkiara baby's first father's day.”
